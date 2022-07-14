Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Steven V. Azzinnaro and Marlyce E. Hamblin, both of Spokane Valley.

Kellan J. Watson, of Spokane and Marissa E. Powers, of Spangle.

Taylor M. Hennessy and Jenna L. Speltz, both of Spokane.

Tommie A. Morris, of Spokane and Dena M. Yount, of Tomball, Texas.

Caleb J. Aldrich, of Newman Lake, and Lexi J. Salinas, of Spokane.

Wesley E. Taylor and Terri A. Catron, both of Spokane.

Brian B. Via and Crystal J. Madsen, both of Spokane.

Dustin H. Himes and Kate M. Swann, both of Spokane.

Maximilian A. Frazier and Clara A. Durheim, both of Spokane.

Steven T. Cottingham and Jacklyn L. Smith, both of Anaconda, Montana.

Robert G. Zakula and Breanna F. Walker, both of Spokane Valley.

Ethan D. Ambacher and Kristen E. Bussard, both of Spokane.

Clayton B. Fosberg and Robyn S. Reeves, both of Spokane.

Joseph E. Golan and Marharyta Fedorstova, both of Spokane.

Jared T. Anderson, of Spokane and Miranda K. Wheeler, of Colbert.

Aaron M. Libolt, of Renton, Wash., and Megan A. Lindsay, of Spokane.

Christian S. Coronado and Jennifer Buckner, both of Spokane.

Pexton A. Leroy and Lauren M. J. Quesnell, both of Spokane.

Eric M. Cooper and Alexandra E. Jones, both of Spokane.

Duncan L. Siwinski and Andrea T. Blatner, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

US Bank National Association v. Patrick L. Sullivan, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Stephanie M. Young, money claimed owed.

Gesa Credit Union v. Randy D. Stonestreet, money claimed owed.

Ohio Security Co. v. Vladimir Velikanov, property damages.

Jesse Carver v. Melinda Rainey, seeking quiet title.

University Village Apartments LLC v. Donna Gardipee, restitution of premises.

S G Morin and Son Inc. v. Joshua Reynolds, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Estella Foster, restitution of premises.

Michael L. Monroe v. Aiyanna Vasquez, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Tessie L. Miller v. Shawn M. Schadl, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Lajaunita Lopez, restitution of premises.

Salvation Army v. Faith Breach, restitution of premises.

Markham Campbell, et al. v. Avista Corporation, property damages.

A.B. v. Central Valley School District, complaint for sexual abuse, negligence and other damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Blackwell, Jeff E. and Jessica A.

Hollingsworth, Morgan P. and Alba D.

Cooper, Wayne S. and Kendra C.

Bergman, Megan and Seth

Glenn, Crystal M. and Charles C., Jr.

Sczenski, Candice and Derek

Jessen, Jennifer N. and Aaron D.

Corigliano, Chelsea J. and Ryan B.

King, Dillon M. and Kearstin B.

Elschilager, Rian and Marian, Oana

Thames, Shelia S. and Steven E.

McDonough, April and Al-Said, Mark

Adams, Tiffany M. and Christopher

White, Patricia A. and John W.

Robinson, Victor and Deherrera, Eddy

Hall, David H. and Tessa

Harlen, Haiden E. and Daria S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Shawn Marquette, 35; $1,120.91 in restitution, 37 days in jail with credit given for 37 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Scott M. Gustafson, 40; 60 months in prison with credit given for 102 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, two counts of attempt to elude a police vehicle, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Paige A. Vigus, 22; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of third-degree theft.

Bryce K. McGrotha, 38; 20 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Woodrow B. Bearchild, 36; $1,138.86 in restitution, 52 days in jail with credit given for 52 days served, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, second-degree theft and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Adam M. Fullenwider, 37; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Scott N. Ross, 52; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Robert M. Loomer, 43; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Ryan L. Muhilly, 50; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of work crew, reckless driving, third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to transfer a title within 45 days.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Casey R. Turbyfill, 31; 28 days in jail, malicious mischief.

Dewight A. Whitaker, 35; two days in jail, 60 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Andrew T. Baker, 41; $990.50 fine, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Brian W. Binsfield, 60; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Lauren M. Block, 24; $500 fine, two days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Chandler K. Barton, 22; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Duncan R. Bell, 28; $750 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Ivan Cruz, 35; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended reckless endangerment.

Tyrell K. Darlington, 33; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Sondra A. Drennen, 47; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Brianna J. Estes, 30; $250 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Rodger L. Fraine, 61; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Alissa D. Goodnight, 19; 12 months of probation, minor driving while intoxicated.