The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 72° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter 301 USA

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees or Detroit at Cleveland MLB

11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

Basketball, NBA Summer League

Noon: Championship: Portland vs. New York ESPN

1 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Toronto NBA

2:30 p.m.: Phoenix vs. Indiana ESPNU

3 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. New Orleans NBA

4:30 p.m.: Washington vs. Golden State ESPN2

5 p.m.: Denver vs. Utah NBA

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Las Vegas at Connecticut ABC

3 p.m.: Indiana at Seattle CBS Sports

Cycling

5 a.m.: Tour de France USA

Fishing

5 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite FS1

Golf

1 a.m.: British Open USA

4 a.m.: British Open NBC

3 p.m.: PGA: Barracuda Championship Golf

Soccer, International Women

9 a.m.: European Championship: Switzerland vs. Netherlands ESPN

2 p.m.: Copa América: Chile vs. Bolivia FS1

Soccer, MLS

Noon: Atlanta vs. Orlando ABC

2 p.m.: N.Y. Red Bulls vs. N.Y. City ESPN

5:30 p.m.: Columbus vs. Cincinnati FS1

Track and field

11 a.m.: USATF World Championships NBC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

10:30 a.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM

Baseball, MILB

4 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports