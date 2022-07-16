On the air
Sat., July 16, 2022
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter 301 USA
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees or Detroit at Cleveland MLB
11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
Basketball, NBA Summer League
Noon: Championship: Portland vs. New York ESPN
1 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Toronto NBA
2:30 p.m.: Phoenix vs. Indiana ESPNU
3 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. New Orleans NBA
4:30 p.m.: Washington vs. Golden State ESPN2
5 p.m.: Denver vs. Utah NBA
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: Las Vegas at Connecticut ABC
3 p.m.: Indiana at Seattle CBS Sports
Cycling
5 a.m.: Tour de France USA
Fishing
5 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite FS1
Golf
1 a.m.: British Open USA
4 a.m.: British Open NBC
3 p.m.: PGA: Barracuda Championship Golf
Soccer, International Women
9 a.m.: European Championship: Switzerland vs. Netherlands ESPN
2 p.m.: Copa América: Chile vs. Bolivia FS1
Soccer, MLS
Noon: Atlanta vs. Orlando ABC
2 p.m.: N.Y. Red Bulls vs. N.Y. City ESPN
5:30 p.m.: Columbus vs. Cincinnati FS1
Track and field
11 a.m.: USATF World Championships NBC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
10:30 a.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM
Baseball, MILB
4 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.