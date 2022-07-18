Martial arts studio opening

A franchisee of Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is opening a martial arts and self-defense studio in Hayden in late August.

Pacific Northwest Jiu Jitsu LLC, whose principals are Nicole and Eli Brown, leased a 3,500-square-foot warehouse at 978 W. Hayden Ave., according to a SVN Cornerstone news release.

“We started initially looking for an extracurricular for our oldest child and eventually saw the benefits of Jiu-Jitsu for our whole family to train,” Nicole Brown said in a statement.

“This is something that we can all four do together as a family and we strongly encourage others to check it out as well.”

The studio space has roll-up doors as well as plenty of open mat space to comfortably and safely train, Brown added.

“With ample parking and room to grow, we feel this was the perfect space to share our dream with other families of North Idaho,” Brown said.

Gracie Barra is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu organization headquartered in Irvine, California, with more than 800 schools worldwide.

Qatar orders Boeing 777Xs

Qatar Airways is considering another order for Boeing Co.’s 777X jetliner, a potential boost for the hulking airplane that’s running years behind schedule and struggling to gain sales.

When asked if Qatar intends to stick with the 777X, Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker responded: “Absolutely, we will even give them a bigger order.”

The Doha-based carrier is a launch customer for both passenger and freighter versions of the new 777 family, the largest aircraft in Boeing’s product line-up and an heir to the hump-backed 747 jumbo, whose production is slated to end soon.

Al Baker didn’t specify which version he’s considering or any potential deal size.

He affirmed his interest in the 777X to reporters at the Farnborough International Airshow in the wake of the latest delay, which pushes the jet’s commercial debut to 2025 – about five years behind schedule.

From staff and wire reports