Movie-lovers can flock to Riverfront Park for Movies at the Pavilion on Wednesday nights
July 19, 2022 Updated Tue., July 19, 2022 at 9:23 p.m.
Spokanites can gather on Wednesdays this summer at the Riverfront Park Pavilion with blankets and popcorn to enjoy classic films, summer favorites and recent blockbusters.
Each movie is free admission and will begin at 8:30 p.m.
Moviegoers are encouraged to bring snacks and beverages of their choosing, as well as a picnic blanket or lawn chair.
Wednesday, the household favorite “Encanto” will be airing to mark the second movie of the 2022 season.
“Ghostbusters Afterlife,” airing on July 27, and “The Princess Bride,” airing on Aug. 3, will conclude the 2022 Movies at the Pavilion season.
