‘Sometimes it takes a woman’: Nikki Haley teases 2024 presidential run at pro-Israel event

By Makiya Seminera The State (Columbia, S.C.)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In what was to be a speech focused on Middle Eastern foreign policy Monday night, Nikki Haley shifted attention to a topic much different: her potential 2024 presidential bid.

While discussing a new Iran deal to be made under the Biden administration, the former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations told the audience Monday at the Christians United for Israel Summit in Washington that “the next president will shred it on her first day in office.”

After a long standing applause, Haley added, “Just saying, sometimes it takes a woman.”

Haley was one of the final speakers of the second night of the Christians United for Israel Summit. The group’s mission, according to their website, is “empowering millions of Americans to speak and act with one voice in defense of Israel and the Jewish people.”

The organization’s agenda includes supporting a strong U.S.-Israel relationship, opposing international pressure on Israel and countering pro-Palestinian movements.

The speech isn’t the first time Haley has teased her bid for the 2024 presidency.

In early July, Haley hinted to reporters in Iowa that she would run for president “if there’s a place for me,” the Des Moines Register reported. Haley made similar suggestions while appearing on Fox News, telling the host she would reveal her decision in early 2023.

She previously told South Carolina reporters that she would not run in 2024 should former President Donald Trump seek another term.

Meanwhile, Haley has continued to stump for other Republican candidates in early voting states, including South Carolina and Iowa, and raise money through her Stand For America PAC.

Haley served as South Carolina’s first female governor from 2011-2017. She stepped down in 2017, elevating then-Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster to become governor, when she joined the Trump administration to be U.N. ambassador.

She resigned at the end of 2018, when she formed her PAC focused on economic, cultural and national security issues.

Haley’s latest presidential tease keeps her on the running list of potential White House hopefuls that includes South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

It’s still unclear whether Trump will run again in 2024, but he’s continued to drop hints.

The Washington Post reported last week that he is considering launching his campaign as early as this fall. The decision has reportedly caused some fear among conservatives who worry the announcement could disrupt Republican gains in the midterms. And also last week, the former president told New York Magazine that he’s “already made that decision” on running, he just isn’t sure of when he will officially announce it.

If Haley decides to run, she could join other former members of the Trump administration.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are also clearly mulling a run for president in 2024 by making various trips to early primary states, weighing in on candidates and raising money.

Pence, for example, will return to the Palmetto State Wednesday to speak on a “post-Roe world.” Pompeo last visited South Carolina for the South Carolina Republican Party’s annual Silver Elephant fundraiser. He also recently launched digital ads in Iowa and in South Carolina.

