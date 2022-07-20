The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
July 20, 2022 Updated Wed., July 20, 2022 at 3:17 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Houston MLB

1 p.m.: Detroit at Oakland MLB

7 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

8:30 a.m.: New York at Washington NBATV

12:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Los Angeles NBATV

7 p.m.: Indiana at Las Vegas NBATV

Cycling

5 a.m.: Tour de France USA

Golf, men

4 a.m.: Senior British Open Golf

8:30 a.m.: Senior British Open Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: 3M Open Golf

Golf, women

2 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Evian Championship Golf

6:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Evian Championship Golf

Soccer, women

Noon: UEFA Euro quarterfinals: Germany vs. Austria ESPN2

5 p.m.: Copa América Femenina: Brazil vs Peru FS1

Track and field

5 p.m.: World Championships USA

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

