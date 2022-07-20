On the Air
July 20, 2022 Updated Wed., July 20, 2022 at 3:17 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Houston MLB
1 p.m.: Detroit at Oakland MLB
7 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
8:30 a.m.: New York at Washington NBATV
12:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Los Angeles NBATV
7 p.m.: Indiana at Las Vegas NBATV
Cycling
5 a.m.: Tour de France USA
Golf, men
4 a.m.: Senior British Open Golf
8:30 a.m.: Senior British Open Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: 3M Open Golf
Golf, women
2 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Evian Championship Golf
6:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Evian Championship Golf
Soccer, women
Noon: UEFA Euro quarterfinals: Germany vs. Austria ESPN2
5 p.m.: Copa América Femenina: Brazil vs Peru FS1
Track and field
5 p.m.: World Championships USA
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.