CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19

News >  Nation/World

Biden tests positive for covid, White House says

July 21, 2022 Updated Thu., July 21, 2022 at 8:17 a.m.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on tackling the climate crisis and seizing the opportunity of a clean energy future during an event on Sunday,December 31, 2000 in Somerset, Massachusetts.  (Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
By John Wagner Washington Post

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden tested positive for covid on Thursday morning and is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Jean-Pierre said Biden has begun taking Paxlovid and will isolate at the White House consistent with CDC guidelines.

Biden “will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” she said. “He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

