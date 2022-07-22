From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joel C. Schillinger and Heidi A. Melville, both of Spokane.

William A. Tucker and Sarah E. Black, both of Annapolis, Maryland.

Zackary R. Allen and Jayce C. Rohde, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Alex M. Kessler and Samantha M. Kelly, both of Spokane.

Jared T. Stensgaard, of Spokane, and Abigail M. Hunter, of Coeur d’Alene.

Logan C. Dammel and Kinsey A. Piper, both of Spokane.

William J. Brown and Brianna L. Atha, both of Spokane.

Michael A. Zita and Kendra R. Clark, both of Spokane Valley.

Ruvim V. Borisyuk and Stacie L. Forsman, both of Spokane Valley.

Jonathan A.W. Edwards and Evelyn J. Hartley, both of Spokane.

Christopher W. Orrell and Tenisha M. Herrell, both of Spokane.

Ben H. Miller and Jennifer P. Coleman, both of Chattaroy.

Thomas A. Norton and Kim C. Osborne, both of Spokane.

Jacob M. Robinson, of Spokane, and Micheal A. Lujan, of Fairchild Air Force Base.

Kyler G. Fry, of Spokane, and Courtney R. McLean, of Deer Park.

Tommy N. Senchenko and Katerina Y. Chernenko, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Michael Appa, 26, 21 days in jail, third-degree driving with license suspended; 21 days in jail, theft.

Jennah Balandis, 23, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Robert Burkhart, 31, 15 days in jail, hit and run; 15 days in jail, converted to electronic home monitoring; third-degree driving with license suspended, converted to electronic home monitoring.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullvan

Nathan Pierce, 29, 51 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.

Jessica Pluid, 36, 16 days in jail, false statement.

Tara Roos, 57, one day in jail, driving under the influence.