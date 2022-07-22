The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Day 73° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Washington records

From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joel C. Schillinger and Heidi A. Melville, both of Spokane.

William A. Tucker and Sarah E. Black, both of Annapolis, Maryland.

Zackary R. Allen and Jayce C. Rohde, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Alex M. Kessler and Samantha M. Kelly, both of Spokane.

Jared T. Stensgaard, of Spokane, and Abigail M. Hunter, of Coeur d’Alene.

Logan C. Dammel and Kinsey A. Piper, both of Spokane.

William J. Brown and Brianna L. Atha, both of Spokane.

Michael A. Zita and Kendra R. Clark, both of Spokane Valley.

Ruvim V. Borisyuk and Stacie L. Forsman, both of Spokane Valley.

Jonathan A.W. Edwards and Evelyn J. Hartley, both of Spokane.

Christopher W. Orrell and Tenisha M. Herrell, both of Spokane.

Ben H. Miller and Jennifer P. Coleman, both of Chattaroy.

Thomas A. Norton and Kim C. Osborne, both of Spokane.

Jacob M. Robinson, of Spokane, and Micheal A. Lujan, of Fairchild Air Force Base.

Kyler G. Fry, of Spokane, and Courtney R. McLean, of Deer Park.

Tommy N. Senchenko and Katerina Y. Chernenko, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Michael Appa, 26, 21 days in jail, third-degree driving with license suspended; 21 days in jail, theft.

Jennah Balandis, 23, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Robert Burkhart, 31, 15 days in jail, hit and run; 15 days in jail, converted to electronic home monitoring; third-degree driving with license suspended, converted to electronic home monitoring.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullvan

Nathan Pierce, 29, 51 days in jail, second-degree trespassing.

Jessica Pluid, 36, 16 days in jail, false statement.

Tara Roos, 57, one day in jail, driving under the influence.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety