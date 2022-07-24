The Dirt: Developer planning $17.3 million warehouse project in Spokane Valley

Developers are looking to build a large warehouse in Spokane Valley’s northeast industrial area.

Nelson Worldwide, a Seattle-based architecture, design and strategy firm, submitted a building permit application to the city for the 192,000-square-foot structure on a vacant site at 17710 E. Euclid Ave.

The permit valuation for the project is $17.3 million, according to the application.

A contractor was not specified for the project. The application did not name a potential tenant for the warehouse.

Spokane County Assessor’s Office records show the 10-acre site is owned by Greenacres Gypsum & Lime Co.

Irvine, California-based Panattoni Development Co. was listed as the building owner. Panattoni, an international real estate firm specializing in industrial, office and built-to-suit development, has 46 offices in the U.S., Europe and Canada, according to the company’s website.

The firm’s development portfolio includes multiple Amazon projects nationwide, including the e-commerce giant’s Spokane Valley fulfillment center.

It’s also developing the West Plains Logistics Center at 9813 W. Hallett Road in Airway Heights.

The first phase of the West Plains Logistics Center calls for three warehouse buildings spanning a total of 562,000 square feet of industrial space with 600 parking spaces.

The West Plains Logistics Center is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2023, according to a website for the project.

Cross-laminated timber townhome

Mercer International Inc. is looking to build a cross-laminated timber townhome prototype near its Spokane Valley manufacturing plant.

Seattle-based real estate developer Green Canopy Node filed a pre-development application with the city to build the three-story, 1,800-square-foot prototype at 19202 E. Garland Ave.

The prototype, which is in the conceptual phase, is “meant to test the assembly of volumetric cross-laminated timber construction and to work with building and fire officials on the unique construction type for future development,” according to the application.

The application indicates the prototype will be temporary and not connected to utilities.

Mercer International is a publicly traded forest products company with offices in the U.S., Canada and Germany. The company, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, purchased the former Katerra plant for $50 million in 2021.

The facility, located on 54 acres in Spokane Valley’s northeast industrial area, is equipped with state-of-the-art automation technologies and is capable of annually producing more than 140,000 cubic meters of cross-laminated timber, according to a Spokesman-Review article published in 2021.

Cross-laminated timber is made by compressing and gluing together lumber boards to form structural panels and beams. The building material is increasing in popularity nationwide because of its low-carbon footprint, fire resistance and installation speed.

Take 5 Oil Change coming to Sullivan

Take 5 Oil Change is looking to expand into Washington with its first location planned in Spokane Valley.

Take 5 Holding LLC filed a pre-development application with the city to build Take 5 Oil Change and a Red Wagon coffee shop on a vacant lot at 807 N. Sullivan Road.

The estimated project valuation is $1.5 million, according to the application.

Spokane-based Trek Architecture is designing the project.

Take 5 Oil Change was founded in 1984 in Metairie, Louisiana. By 2005, the franchise had grown to 15 shops. Take 5 Oil Change now has more than 500 locations nationwide, according to its website.

The company’s Spokane Valley project isn’t the first time the company has considered a location in the region.

In February, Spokane Valley-based Whipple Consulting Engineers filed a pre-development application with the city of Spokane for a 1,340-square-foot Take 5 Oil Change with three bays at 2002 N. Division St.

The project has not yet progressed beyond a pre-development conference.