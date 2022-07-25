10 under $10

“Paddington 2” – Noon Friday, Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. “Paddington the bear has found the perfect birthday gift for a relative until a thief steals the book. Paddington sets out on an epic quest to find the culprit and save his Aunt’s birthday.” Directed by Paul King. Rated PG. 104 mins. For information, visit garlandtheater.com or call (509) 327-1050. Admission: $2.50

Inadequate Visions – Noon Friday and Saturday, Saranac Art Projects, 25 W. Main Ave. Saranac presents “Inadequate Visions,” a collection of new drawings by Mariah Boyle and Bradd Skubinna. The gallery will be open to the public Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. For information, visit sapgallery.com or contact saranacartprojects@gmail.com. Admission: FREE

Palouse Music Festival – 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Saturday, Hayton-Greene Park, 490 W. Main St., Palouse. The Palouse Arts Council will host this daylong event with local musicians, arts and crafts vendors, non-profit organizations and food vendors. visitpalouse.com/government/parks/ Admission: $10 adults/$5 children

“Romeo & Juliet” – 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Pavilion at Riverfront Park, 574 N. Howard St. Spokane Shakespeare Society presents a free performance of “Romeo & Juliet” in the pavilion at Riverfront Park. For information, visit spokanepavilion.com or spokaneshakespearesociety.org. Admission: FREE

That Groove Thing – 9 p.m. Friday, Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. That Grove Thing visits the Lucky You Lounge with Storme. This event is for ages 21 and older. For information, visit luckyyoulounge.com or call (509) 474-0511. Admission: FREE

Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

Monday Night Dance – 7 p.m. Monday, Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave. The Corbin Senior Center hosts an evening of light refreshments, live music and all the dancing you can handle. All ages welcome. For information, visit corbinseniorcenter.org or call (509) 327-1584. Admission: $5

West Central Farmers’ Market – 4 p.m. on Tuesday, 1832 W Dean Ave. The West Central Farmers’ will feature live music, baked goods, apothecary products and food trucks from 4-7 p.m. every Tuesday through Sept. 20. Organizers are still welcoming vendor applications. For information, visit westcentralabbey.org/farmers-market or contact organizers at info@westcentralabbey.org. Admission: FREE

Browne’s Addition Summer Concerts – 6 p.m. on Thursday, Coeur d’Alene Park, 2195 W 2nd Ave, Spokane. The 25th anniversary of Browne’s Addition summer concert series continues with Villa Blues ’N Jazz, featuring local vocalist Heather Villa and her jazz band playing pieces influenced by Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, John Lee Hooker, BB King and Stevie Wonder. For information, visit my.spokanecity.org/parksrec or call (509) 625-6200. Admission: FREE

Riverstone Summer Concert Series – 6 p.m. Thursday, Riverstone Park, 1805 W. Tilford Lane, Coeur d’Alene. The Riverstone Summer Concert Series continues with the Justin James Band. Singer-songwriter Tod Hornby will open the show. For information, visit artsandculturecda.org, select calendar and scroll to find “Riverstone Summer Concert Series.” Admission: FREE