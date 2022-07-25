On the air
Mon., July 25, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11:20 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Chi. Cubs MLB
7:10 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root
7:10 p.m.: Washington at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Soccer, International Women
Noon: European Championship: England vs. Sweden ESPN2
5 p.m.: Copa América: Brazil vs. Paraguay FS1
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, MILB
7 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
