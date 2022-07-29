Stream On Demand:

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

Neil Patrick Harris plays a newly single gay man in his 40s starting over when his partner of 17 years (Tuc Watkins) leaves him without warning in “Uncoupled” (TV-MA), a romantic comedy created by Darren Star (“Sex and the City”) and Jeffrey Richman (“Modern Family”). Harris described the show as an alternate version of his life and the character as the closest to the person he is off-screen. (Netflix)

The psychological thriller “Surface” (TV-MA) stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as woman trying to piece together her past after a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, and discovering that what her husband and friends are telling her may not reflect the life she actually experienced. Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Graynor, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste costar. Three episodes available, new episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV+)

A married couple (William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti) trying to rekindle the flame after 10 years become obsessed by an unsolved murder in the Yucatan in the comic thriller “The Resort” (TV-MA). Nick Offerman costars in the show, a new spin on the multiverse narrative from writer/creator Andy Siara (“Palm Springs”) and producer Sam Esmail. Three episodes available, new episodes on Thursdays. (Peacock)

In the time-traveling adventure “Paper Girls” (2022, TV-PG), four 12-year-old girls (Sofia Rosinsky, Fina Strazza, Camryn Jones and Riley Lai Nelet) are transported from 1988 into the future when they get caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers. Nate Corddry, Adina Porter and Ali Wong costar in the show, based on the comic book series created by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang. New episodes on Fridays. (Prime Video)

The high school comedy “Honor Society” (2022, TV-MA) stars Angourie Rice as an overachiever so determined to get into Harvard that she sets out to sabotage her scholastic rivals. Then she falls for her biggest competitor (Gaten Matarazzo of “Stranger Things”). Christopher Mintz-Plasse plays her guidance counselor and Armani Jackson, Amy Keum and Ben Jackson Walker costar. (Paramount+)

True stories: “We Met in Virtual Reality” (not rated) explores how the immersive technology helps individuals form long-distance relationships and communities. The documentary is filmed entirely in the world of VR in real time, observing human interaction in the virtual world. (HBO Max)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Benedict Cumberbatch is “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (2022, PG-13), jumping through alternate realities to protect a gifted teenager (Xochitl Gomez) from a ruthlessly driven Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). It’s also streaming on Disney+ and is new on DVD.

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” (2022, PG), the second feature film spinoff of the hit TV series, sends the Grantham clan to the South of France. Also streaming on Peacock

“The Duke” (2022, R), based on a true story, stars Jim Broadbent as a 60-year-old taxi driver who successfully heists a Goya painting from London’s National Gallery. Helen Mirren and Fionn Whitehead costar in the final film directed by Roger Michell. Also new on DVD.

”Neptune Frost” (2022, not rated) is a sci-fi punk musical with an Afrofuturist take from musician and multidisciplinary artist Saul Williams and Rwandan-born artist and cinematographer Anisia Uzeyman.

Netflix

The romantic drama “Purple Hearts” (2022, TV-14) follows a struggling singer-songwriter (Sofia Carson) and a troubled Marine (Nicholas Galitzine) who marry for military benefits and end up falling in love.

The lone survivor (Melissa Barrera) of a plane crash in the Canadian wilderness battles the elements and her own personal demon in the limited series survival drama “Keep Breathing” (TV-MA).

Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts and Benedict Cumberbatch star in “August: Osage County” (2013, R), based on the Tony-winning play by Tracey Letts.

True stories: The limited docuseries “The Most Hated Man on the Internet” (2022, TV-MA) looks at the rise and fall of Hunter Moore, who created a “revenge porn” hub, and the woman who led crusade to shut him down. Also new is “Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl” (2022, TV-MA), a profile of the country music superstar.

Streaming TV: A trio of private school cheerleaders revive an anti-bullying club in “Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series” (TV-PG), a spin-off of the 2020 British high school drama. Season two of the Mexican remake “Rebelde” (Mexico) also debuts this week.

Foodie TV: “Street Food: USA” (TV-MA), the third season of the foodie documentary series, visits Los Angeles, Portland, New York, New Orleans, Miami and Oahu.

International TV: The crime drama “Justice Served” (South Africa, TV-MA) follows a hostage situation at the trial of a white police officer who shot a Black man, which all unfolds on live TV. Also new:

• “Fanático” (Spain, TV-MA, with subtitles), a drama following a music fan who adopts the life of his idol after he dies during a concert;

• “Di4ries” (Italy, TV-PG, with subtitles), a family comic drama set at a middle school.

Stand-up: “Whitney Cummings: Jokes” (2022, TV-MA)

Hulu

The satire “Not Okay” (2022, R) stars Zoey Deutch as an aimless writer who poses as a trauma survivor and becomes social media celebrity, a façade that eventually crumbles as the internet turns on her.

Guy Ritchie adds monsters to the great British myth in “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” (2017, PG-13) starring Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law.

“Lollapalooza 2022” streams live through Sunday.

International TV: The limited series “Santa Evita” (Argentina, not rated, with subtitles) dramatizes the strange but true story of Eva Perón’s embalmed body, which remained unburied and hidden away after a military coup. An English dub version is also streaming.

One of the best TV shows of the 21st century, “The Americans” (2013-2018, TV-MA) stars Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell as deep-cover KGB spies posing as a married American couple in suburban Washington, D.C., during the Reagan administration.

HBO Max

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” (TV-MA) takes the young adult melodrama into the next generation as the children face the consequences of their parents’ actions.

True stories: “Citizen Ashe” (2021, not rated) looks at the life and legacy of tennis legend Arthur Ashe.

Streaming TV: The new season of the animated supervillain series “Harley Quinn” (TV-MA) launches with three episodes available and new episodes on Thursdays. Also newly arrived:

• Season four of New Zealand mockumentary “Wellington Paranormal” (TV-PG);

• The second season of CW superhero series “Superman & Lois” (TV-PG) with Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch;

• Season two of reboot “Walker” (TV-PG) with Jared Padalecki as the Texas Ranger.

International TV: Three teenagers form their own hip hop group in 1990s West Germany in “Almost Fly” (Germany, TV-MA, with subtitles).

Max Original Premiere





Kid stuff: “Bugs Bunny Builders” (TV-Y) is the first-ever educational Looney Tunes show and is created for preschoolers.

Disney+





The third season of the docuseries “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (TV-PG) follows the Wildcats as they prepare to mount a production of “Frozen” at a California sleepaway camp. New episodes on Wednesdays.

Three R-rated superhero films join Disney+, which will require parental controls to be initiated: “Logan” (2017, R) starring Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and Patrick Stewart as a dying Charles Xavier and the dark-humored “Deadpool” (2016, R) and “Deadpool 2” (2018, R) with Ryan Reynolds and lots of splattery violence.

Apple TV+





The family-friendly drama “Amber Brown” (TV-G) is based on the children’s books by Paula Danziger.

Other streams





Patrick Stewart plays a scientist working with the Home Office and Ashley Jensen is his bodyguard in the British series “Eleventh Hour” (2006, TV-14). (BritBox)

”Noir in Color” presents 15 Hollywood crime thrillers with film noir themes and bright, lurid color, from John M. Stahl’s “Leave Her to Heaven” (1945) starring Gene Tierney and Cornel Wilder to Nicholas Ray’s “Party Girl” (1958) with Cyd Charisse and Robert Taylor. It also includes a subgenre of western and rural noir like “Bad Day at Black Rock” (1955) with Spencer Tracy and Anthony Mann’s “Man of the West” (1958) with Gary Cooper. (Criterion Channel)

Three men who were abused by a local priest as children break their silence when they discover he is still working with children in François Ozon’s “By the Grace of God” (France, 2018, with subtitles). (MUBI)

Johnnie To’s “Drug War” (China, 2012, with subtitles) takes the director’s brand of Hong Kong crime cinema to mainland China.

New on disc and at Redbox





“The Lost City”