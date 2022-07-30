The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Day 104° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

July 30, 2022 Updated Sat., July 30, 2022 at 2:28 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Golf, men

3 a.m.: DP World Tour: Hero Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic CBS

Golf, women

5:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Women’s Scottish Open Golf

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees or Milwaukee at Boston MLB

11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston Root

1 p.m.: Texas at L.A. Angels or Minnesota at San Diego MLB

4 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at San Francisco ESPN

Auto racing

6 a.m.: Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix ESPN

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard NBC

1 p.m.: NHRA: Northwest Nationals Fox

Soccer, women

9 a.m.: UEFA Euro final: England vs. Germany ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

11 a.m.: Phoenix at New York CBSSN

Noon: Las Vegas at Indiana NBATV

4 p.m.: Minnesota at Los Angeles NBATV

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

9 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM Baseball, NWL

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.