Achievements

Sabra K. Dunakey of Spokane has graduated from Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, California, in the college’s May 15 commencement. Dunakey received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.

Cody Adams of Pullman has graduated from Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania, in the college’s May 24 commencement. Adams received a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing.

Renee Harris of Spokane has graduated from College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, in the college’s May 27 commencement. Harris received a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Katie Kenlein of Spokane has been named to the spring dean’s list at Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.4.

Noah Ray of Reardon has been named to the spring dean’s list at Midway University in Midway, Kentucky, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.6 and at least 12 credit hours.

Makena Dashiell of Spokane has been named to the spring dean’s list at Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5 and at least 12 credit hours.

The following area students have been named to the spring dean’s list at University of Jamestown in Jamestown, North Dakota, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5: Grace Todhunter of Newman Lake and Andrew Clark of Spokane Valley.

The following area students have graduated from University of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania this spring: Valeria Garza of Fairchild AFB, earning a Master of Health Administration in health administration; and Caitlin E. Tulaney of Spokane, earning a Master of Science in human resources management.

The following area students have been named as national Merit scholarship winners: James R. Choo of Spokane and Hunter M. Danielson of Spokane Valley.