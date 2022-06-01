Glover Middle School student arrested for alleged threats toward school

A Glover Middle School student was arrested around noon Wednesday after an investigation into a threat involving the boy’s school.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of felony harassment (threats to kill). The Spokane Police Department and the FBI conducted the initial investigation, according to a Spokane police news release. The investigation is ongoing.

Sandra Jarrard, Spokane Public Schools spokesperson, said in an email the boy was not in attendance Wednesday at the school, 2330 W. Longfellow Ave., and did not make the threat during school hours. She wrote that middle school administrators and campus security specialists worked with law enforcement to resolve the incident.

The threat comes almost three months after a 12-year-old student was arrested at Willard Elementary School, also on Longfellow Avenue and a little more than a mile away from Glover, after school staff found a loaded revolver in the student’s backpack. Staff found the gun, police responded and the student was taken to juvenile detention on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds.