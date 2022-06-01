Reader photo: Photographing a hard to spot American bittern
Wed., June 1, 2022
Buck Domitrovich took this photo of an American bittern, a rare and hard to spot bird found in wetlands. Domitrovich took this photo on May 31, 2022 at Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge.
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
