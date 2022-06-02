On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., June 3, 2022
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Practice FS1
3 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying FS1
5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying FS1
6 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying FS1
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs MLB
5 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
Baseball, NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: Florida St. vs. UCLA ESPN2
10 a.m.: Connecticut vs. Wake Forest ESPNU
1 p.m.: San Diego vs. Vanderbilt ESPNU
4 p.m.: Ole Miss vs. Arizona ESPNU
7 p.m.: New Mexico St. vs. Oregon St. ESPNU
Football, Australian rules
2 a.m. (Saturday): AFL Premiership: Sydney at Melbourne FS1
Football, USFL
5 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey USA
Golf
4 a.m.: DP World Tour: European Open Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament Golf
Noon: LPGA Tour: U.S. Open USA
3 p.m.: PGA Champions: Principal Charity Classic (Taped) Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5:10 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers ESPN
Soccer, men, UEFA Nations League
11:30 a.m.: Belgium vs. Netherlands FS1
Tennis
8 a.m.: French Open NBC
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
8 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: Toyota 200 FS1
Noon: IMSA: Detroit Grand Prix USA
1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series: Pacific Office Automation 147 FS1
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Detroit at N.Y. Yankees or St. Louis at Chi. Cubs MLB
1 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
1 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee or Chi. White Sox at Tampa Bay MLB
4 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Philadelphia or St. Louis at Chi. Cubs Fox 28
7 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers or Atlanta at Colorado MLB
Boxing, WBO Top Rank
6 p.m.: George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney ESPN
Fishing, Bassmaster Elite Series
5 a.m.: Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Pickwick Lake FS1
Football, USFL
Noon: New Orleans vs. Birmingham Fox 28
Golf
4 a.m.: DP World Tour: European Open Golf
9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament Golf
10 a.m.: LPGA Tour: U.S. Open USA
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament CBS
11:30 a.m.: PGA Champions: Principal Charity Classic Golf
Noon: LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open NBC
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: Colorado at Edmonton TNT
Tennis
6 a.m.: French Open NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at Texas 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300 FS1
12:30 p.m.: IndyCar Series: Detroit Grand Prix USA
4 p.m.: NHRA: New England Nationals (taped) FS1
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: L.A. Angels at Philadelphia or Chi. White Sox at Tampa Bay MLB
11:30 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
1:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers or Boston at Oakland MLB
4 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs ESPN
Basketball, NBA finals
5 p.m.: Boston at Golden State ABC
Fishing, Bassmaster Elite Series
5 a.m.: Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Pickwick Lake FS1
Football, USFL
9 a.m.: Michigan vs. Philadelphia Fox 28
1 p.m.: Houston vs. Tampa Bay NBC
Golf
4 a.m.: DP World Tour: European Open Golf
9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament Golf
10 a.m.: LPGA Tour: U.S. Open USA
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament CBS
11:30 a.m.: PGA Champions: Principal Charity Classic Golf
Noon: LPGA Tour: U.S. Open NBC
Hockey, NHL playoffs
12:10 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay ESPN
Horse racing
9:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Rugby, MLR
3 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles Root
Special Olympics
9 a.m.: U.S. Games: Opening Ceremony (taped) ABC
Soccer, men
8:30 a.m.: World Cup Qualifier: Wales vs. Ukraine ESPN2
2 p.m.: International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uruguay Fox 28
Tennis
6 a.m.: French Open NBC
Track and field
9 a.m.: ATL ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
10:30 a.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM
Basketball, NBA Finals
4 p.m.: Boston at Golden State 700-AM
All events subject to change
