UPDATED: Fri., June 3, 2022

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Practice FS1

3 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying FS1

5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying FS1

6 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying FS1

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs MLB

5 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

Baseball, NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: Florida St. vs. UCLA ESPN2

10 a.m.: Connecticut vs. Wake Forest ESPNU

1 p.m.: San Diego vs. Vanderbilt ESPNU

4 p.m.: Ole Miss vs. Arizona ESPNU

7 p.m.: New Mexico St. vs. Oregon St. ESPNU

Football, Australian rules

2 a.m. (Saturday): AFL Premiership: Sydney at Melbourne FS1

Football, USFL

5 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey USA

Golf

4 a.m.: DP World Tour: European Open Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament Golf

Noon: LPGA Tour: U.S. Open USA

3 p.m.: PGA Champions: Principal Charity Classic (Taped) Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5:10 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers ESPN

Soccer, men, UEFA Nations League

11:30 a.m.: Belgium vs. Netherlands FS1

Tennis

8 a.m.: French Open NBC

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

8 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: Toyota 200 FS1

Noon: IMSA: Detroit Grand Prix USA

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series: Pacific Office Automation 147 FS1

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Detroit at N.Y. Yankees or St. Louis at Chi. Cubs MLB

1 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

1 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee or Chi. White Sox at Tampa Bay MLB

4 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Philadelphia or St. Louis at Chi. Cubs Fox 28

7 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers or Atlanta at Colorado MLB

Boxing, WBO Top Rank

6 p.m.: George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney ESPN

Fishing, Bassmaster Elite Series

5 a.m.: Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Pickwick Lake FS1

Football, USFL

Noon: New Orleans vs. Birmingham Fox 28

Golf

4 a.m.: DP World Tour: European Open Golf

9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament Golf

10 a.m.: LPGA Tour: U.S. Open USA

11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament CBS

11:30 a.m.: PGA Champions: Principal Charity Classic Golf

Noon: LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open NBC

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: Colorado at Edmonton TNT

Tennis

6 a.m.: French Open NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at Texas 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300 FS1

12:30 p.m.: IndyCar Series: Detroit Grand Prix USA

4 p.m.: NHRA: New England Nationals (taped) FS1

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: L.A. Angels at Philadelphia or Chi. White Sox at Tampa Bay MLB

11:30 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

1:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers or Boston at Oakland MLB

4 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs ESPN

Basketball, NBA finals

5 p.m.: Boston at Golden State ABC

Fishing, Bassmaster Elite Series

5 a.m.: Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Pickwick Lake FS1

Football, USFL

9 a.m.: Michigan vs. Philadelphia Fox 28

1 p.m.: Houston vs. Tampa Bay NBC

Golf

4 a.m.: DP World Tour: European Open Golf

9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament Golf

10 a.m.: LPGA Tour: U.S. Open USA

11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament CBS

11:30 a.m.: PGA Champions: Principal Charity Classic Golf

Noon: LPGA Tour: U.S. Open NBC

Hockey, NHL playoffs

12:10 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay ESPN

Horse racing

9:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Rugby, MLR

3 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles Root

Special Olympics

9 a.m.: U.S. Games: Opening Ceremony (taped) ABC

Soccer, men

8:30 a.m.: World Cup Qualifier: Wales vs. Ukraine ESPN2

2 p.m.: International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uruguay Fox 28

Tennis

6 a.m.: French Open NBC

Track and field

9 a.m.: ATL ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

10:30 a.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM

Basketball, NBA Finals

4 p.m.: Boston at Golden State 700-AM

All events subject to change

