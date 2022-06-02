State track: Small school meet features team, individual highlights on big stage once again

There’s never enough room to acknowledge all the terrific accomplishments from area athletes at the state track meets.

Upon further inspection, here are a few more highlighted performances from the small school meet in Cheney last weekend.

1A

The Deer Park girls team had a banner weekend in Cheney, placing fourth overall. The Stags’ success was paced by their relay teams, which won both the 4x100 and 4x200 meters.

The 4x100 team, comprised of Ellie Levy, Lauren Bonner, Maya Tucker and Ella Carnahan, ran 50.42 seconds, beating Columbia (White Salmon) at 51.69. The 4x200 team (Tucker, Bonner, Gracelynn Martinson and Carnahan) ran 1:46.96, beating Montesano at 1:48.06.

“It feels so unreal,” Carnahan said. “Especially after losing two years to COVID.”

Levy talked about the team atmosphere in track.

“Obviously, it’s a lot about improving individually, but when we can come together as a team it’s really something else.”

Individually, Bonner placed fourth in the 100 and 200, and Levy took fifth in the 100 and 300 hurdles.

“I’ve been working for this forever,” Bonner said. “Since eighth-grade year, I always looked up to all those people. State champs, it’s just really great.”

Tucker appreciated the full crowds at Roos Field.

“I love the big stands and everyone cheering for us. It’s just awesome,” she said. “We worked as a team and individually really hard all season for this. So it’s definitely rewarding.”

Colville’s Jordyn True was second in the 100 hurdles and third in the triple jump.

Freeman boys finished third and Lakeside placed fifth. Freeman’s Daniel Watts placed fourth in the 110 hurdles, second in the 300 hurdles and third in the high jump. Ryan Delacour took second in the pole vault.

Lakeside’s Bayden Field was fifth in the high jump, eighth in the long jump and third in the triple jump.

Other notable performances included Colville’s Allan McKeraghan finishing second in the 100 and fourth in the 200, and Medical Lake’s Reid Headrick placing third in the 800 and 1,600.

2B

The St. George’s girls ran away with the team title and dominated the relays, winning all three – including the 4x400 for the sixth straight season.

Several individual performances stood out.

Freshman Josie McLaughlin finished first in the 800 and 1,600 in addition to anchoring the 4x400 relay. Senior Fair Niven took second in the 100, fourth in the 200 and second in the 400 in addition to helping the 4x100 win.

“This just feels awesome because I love these girls so much, and I’m just proud of us,” Niven said.

“It kind of feels surreal right now,” Andee West, part of the 4x100 and 4x200 teams, said. “It hasn’t really hit yet. But I know soon it will.”

“It feels so good to be a part of it and just in with these amazing girls,” Audra Gliniak said. “Yeah, it’s a family for sure.”

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague senior Sydney Kinch won the pole vault and placed fifth in long jump. Myra Miller (LRS) won the discus.

“It was crazy. I’m just feel super blessed,” Kinch said. “I’ve had a lot of wind and rain this year, so I was kind of used to the weather, so it wasn’t too bad.”

Davenport’s boys team took second and Chewelah was third.

Davenport didn’t have an individual state champ but had several athletes fill up the scoresheet.

Jaeger Jacobsen was second in the 800, fourth in the 3,200 and sixth in the javelin. Jarret Jacobsen was fifth in the javelin, third in the high jump and sixth in the triple. Brenick Soliday placed fourth in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles.

Chewelah’s Zeke Crockett won the 1,600 and was seventh in the 800. Cody Gilroy took fifth in the 100 and sixth in the 200. Cole Foster placed fourth in the 1,600 and second in the 3.200.

1B

The region had a number of individual winners on the final day .

Garfield-Palouse’s Jaxson Orr was a two-time champ in the shot put and discus and placed eighth in the triple jump.

“Shot put went really well today. We got a lot of good throws in, lots of PRs,” Orr said.

“It’s been two years since we’ve had a really big meet, and it’s just great to see everybody from all over the state come in and give their best shots at everything. It was amazing.”

Orr’s teammate on the girls side, junior Kennedy Cook, won the 400, placed second in the 200 and anchored the G-P 4x400 team that placed third.

“It feels really good,” Cook said. “I was here in eighth grade, but I got fourth, and I finally got another chance at state champs, so I’m really excited.

“It was kind of nerve-racking since we haven’t had very many big meets this year.”

Odessa sophomore Hayden Schuh won the 100 hurdles, was second in the 300 hurdles and javelin, and helped the Tigers place fifth in the 4x200 relay.

“I was super nervous in the beginning, but I was with my friend Reegan (Carstensen, fourth) and so I knew if we raced together I’d be fine,” Schuh said.

“I’ve been going to state since I was born. And I really was sad that I missed it my freshman year, but now that everyone’s together, COVID-free. I’m very excited for this.”

The better weather on Saturday helped.

“I’ve been practicing in horrible weather, 40s, really windy, rainstorms, thunderstorms, so I’m really happy that state we had really nice weather.”

Oakesdale junior Jessie Reed won the long jump, was sixth in the 100 and helped two relay teams place.

Springdale’s Tomeko Cates was a two-time champion in the boys high jump and triple jump and took second in the 200. Tamia Cates was second in the girls triple, sixth in the javelin and seventh in the high jump.

“It was my first time at state, so I was pretty excited for today,” Tomeko Cates said. “The competition was pretty steep. I wanted to PR, but you have on days and off days.”

Valley Christian’s Blake Sturgis won the boys javelin.