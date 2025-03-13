Greater Spokane Basketball Showcase features best of the GSL against each other

Gonzaga Prep’s Brogan Howell puts up the winning shot over Puyallup’s Will Nasinec in the State 4A title game Saturday. (Patrick Hagerty/For The Spokesman-Review)

The 2025 version of the Spokane-area high school basketball all-star games takes on a new lead sponsor and format but will still feature the best of the area’s players and honor two longtime coaches who were instrumental to high school basketball in the region.

The Denny Humphrey memorial boys all-star game and the Jack Blair memorial girls all-star game are now part of the rebranded Greater Spokane Basketball Showcase, sponsored by the Greater Spokane League in conjunction with NBC Basketball Camps and Game One.

The games are Tuesday at Lewis and Clark High School. The girls tip off at 5:15 p.m.; the boys game is at 7.

Tickets may be purchased at greaterspokaneleague.org/basketball-showcase/.

In previous seasons, the teams were divided by Metro (GSL all-stars) and Region (area players). With the league taking over as primary sponsor, this season the games will feature the best of the league facing off against each other – pitting teammates against each other and coaches against their own players in some cases.

Another change is that the games will feature active GSL coaches instead of retired coaches. According to Washington Interscholastic Actives Association rules, active coaches may participate during in-season all-star games – but not coach their school’s underclassmen.

The boys coaches of the year were Matty McIntyre from Gonzaga Prep and Mike Hamilton from West Valley. Hamilton is scheduled to be out of town next week, so Mt. Spokane’s David Wagenblast will step in. The girls coaches of the year were Jason Wilson of Central Valley and KC Ahrens from Deer Park.

All five of the coaches led teams that were seeded fourth or higher in their respective state tournaments last week.

Below are the rosters for the Greater Spokane Basketball Showcase.

Boys

Team McIntyre: Jaden Ghoreishi (Mt. Spokane); Caden Andreas (Ridgeline); Nathan Zettle (West Valley); Bryce Lynd (Mead); Brady Krebs (Rogers); Juleon Horyst (Cheney); Daniel Kwon (Pullman); Jack Del Mese (University); Brogan Howell (Gonzaga Prep); Trevelle Jones (North Central) and Cameron Walls (Central Valley).

Team Wagenblast: Nash Dunham (Mead); Karson Maze (Mead); Gavyn Dealy (Pullman); Hudson Floyd (Gonzaga Prep); Brayden Allen (Ridgeline); Will Busse (West Valley); Nalu Vargas (Mt. Spokane); Luke Roland (Ferris); Branson Olson (Central Valley); Orland Axton (Central Valley) and Treshon Green (Rogers).

Players invited but not available: Makai Daniels (North Central); Jacob Boston (Shadle Park).

Girls

Team Wilson: Makenzie Fager (Shadle Park); Emma Myers (Ridgeline); Jacey Boesel (Deer Park); Ashlan Bryant (Deer Park); Laura Thompson (Gonzaga Prep); Sadie Pierce (Lewis and Clark); Keana Gosney (Central Valley); Karis Santucci (Mt. Spokane); McKenzie Handran (University); Mateia Eschenbacher (Ferris) and Ellie Thornton (Mead).

Team Ahrens: Olivia Baird (Lewis and Clark); Grace Kuhle (Pullman); Addison Wells Morrison (Mead); Sloane Gardner (Mt. Spokane); Brooklyn Coe (Deer Park); Olivia McIntyre (Gonzaga Prep); Sophie Carbajal (University); Gabbie Wilson (Central Valley); Madi Crowley (Ridgeline); Abby Priddy (Mt. Spokane); Kayla Jones (Ferris).

Players invited but not available: Brynn McGaughy (Central Valley); Eden Sander (Central Valley).