Everyone thought convicted killer was supposed to be held except DOC. It set him free

Peter Talbot The News Tribune

A 26-year-old man convicted in 2015 for a fatal shooting in a Tacoma garage was released from prison this week for about a day because of a mix-up regarding his re-sentencing.

Jeremy Bennett was 17 when he was involved in the robbery and killing of 54-year-old Lawrence Howse at the man’s Stadium District condominium garage. Bennett pleaded guilty and was sentenced to more than 28 years in prison.

At a May 27 hearing in Pierce County Superior Court, a court ruled it would re-sentence Bennett to take into account his youth at the time of the crime.

That re-sentencing would reduce how long Bennett has to spend at Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Grays Harbor County, but just how much shorter the term would be won’t be decided until at least Oct. 4, according to the court order.

In the meantime, Department of Corrections determined Bennett could walk free.

“Mr. Bennett was released as the sentence was vacated and he had no remaining sentences to be served,” a DOC spokesperson said in an email to The News Tribune.

A deputy prosecutor with the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office — and Bennett himself — disagreed.

Even before his release Wednesday, Bennett and his parents were telling the DOC the release was a mistake, Prosecuting Attorney’s Office spokesperson Adam Faber said. Faber said it appeared the department “misinterpreted” the court order regarding his re-sentencing. He said the order set aside his sentence, but it did not set aside his conviction.

The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office became aware of the matter when deputy prosecutor Bryce Nelson, who handled the case years ago, received a notification from a victim-notification service that Bennett had been released.

Faber said Nelson contacted DOC, local law enforcement, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and Bennett’s defense attorney to fix the problem.

Nelson also received a bench warrant for Bennett’s arrest, but the defendant went to his defense attorney’s office with his parents to turn himself in Thursday. He is now back in custody.