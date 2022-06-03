Former Gonzaga walk-on Will Graves continuing career at Southern Oregon

Former Gonzaga walk-on Will Graves announced Friday he is transferring to Southern Oregon.

Graves reportedly entered the transfer portal three days after the Zags’ season ended with a 74-68 loss to Arkansas in the Sweet 16 in March.

The 6-foot-5 wing spent the past three seasons with the Zags, hitting seven 3-pointers and scoring 25 points in 39 games.

Graves’ transfer brings him closer to the family’s home base in Eugene, where his dad Kelly has been Oregon’s women’s basketball head coach since the 2014-15 season after a 14-year stint leading Gonzaga’s women’s program.

Graves will be reunited with new Southern Oregon head coach Matt Zosel, who was hired at the NAIA school about two weeks ago. Zosel coached at Lane Community College when Graves was a part-time starter in 2018-19.

“Blessed to grad transfer to Southern Oregon University,” Graves tweeted. “Can’t wait to reunite with coach Zosel and do some big things down in Ashland.”