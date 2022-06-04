Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Earl F. Haine and Marnie J. Tappa, both of Spokane.

Evan J. Clemens and Sarah R. Devlin, both of Spokane.

Manual A. Vargas Andrade and Danny V. M. Martinez, both of Spokane.

Antony W. S. Douglass and Christine M. Lowman, both of Spokane.

Albert A. Adams and Crystal L. Simons, both of Spokane.

Drew T. Hansen and Lyndsey M. Walden, both of Spokane.

Austin J. Raymond and Camellia B. Clark, both of Spokane.

Gabriel J. Cach and Alexa L. Best, both of Spokane.

Jacob B. Loman and Alexandra A. Neal, both of Spokane.

Hunter R. Allen and Ashley R. Jarvey, both of Spokane.

Patrick Winson and Ruth Tonton, both of Spokane.

Kenneth C. Heidt and Cassandra L. Wilson, both of Spokane Valley.

Tristan A. Schmick and Jessica M. Poe, both of Post Falls.

Kyle P. Singleton, of Spokane Valley and Elizabeth I. Koep, of Coeur d’Alene.

Cody P. Hansen and Krista A. Michels, both of Spokane.

Jonah T. McCleary and Sara M. Garver, both of Spokane.

Owen D. Cruz and Elissa R. Whitver, both of Spokane.

Jacob R. Casto and Samantha J. Dewitt, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Lisa A. Formanack-Collins v. Aabida Dar, seeking quiet title.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Kory Witcher, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Chelce Zimmerman, restitution of premises.

Luz M. Bigsby v. Thomas Heckler, seeking quiet title.

Legion Acquisitions LLC v. Stephen Butler, restitution of premises.

Patrick Chambers v. Richard B. Kincaid, restitution of premises.

Celina D. Howell v. Sean Sanchez, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Albright, Matthew D. and Nicole D.

Maznek, Rachel A. and Nicholas M.

Dust, Daniel and Frohberg, Gina

Wiseman, Brett and Jaymie

Bauder, Deborah and Bryan

Miranda, Lidia M. and Anderson, Damon

Lenker, Cierra N. and Matthew R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Ryan L. Erickson, 37; 36 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jesse E. O’Connell, 36; $5,219 in restitution, 31 days in jail with credit given for 31 days served, five years of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Sara M. Beal, 41; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Michael P. Price

David J. Lappin Jr., 42; $2,006.09 in restitution, 40 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempted residential burglary.

Judge Tony Hazel

Walter Johnson, 36; 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to domestic violence criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Aidan M. Andrews, 21; $750 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kelley G. Dupis, 32; three days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Scott J. Brower, 48; $1,254.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Jordan W. Nissen, 29; $750 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Dulciana R. Putnam, 35; $750 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jay C. Rose, 48; $750 fine, two days in jail, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Ethan W. Mendy, 18; 28 days in jail, 24 months of probation, harassment.

Gloria Rios, 28; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, harassment.