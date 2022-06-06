Charges against 2 people in Philly mass shooting expected Monday, DA says

Ellie Rushing and Chris Palmer The Philadelphia Inquirer

PHILADELPHIA — At least two people are expected to be charged for their roles in the mass shooting on South Street Saturday night that left three people dead and 11 others injured, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Monday.

“We are expecting to approve charges later today for at least two people in connection to what we anticipate are non-fatal shootings,” Krasner said during a news conference Monday.

Krasner declined to provide additional details, including who or what they will be charged with. He said at least four guns were involved in the shooting, indicating multiple shooters at the scene.

“We will have a lot more to say later, some of it today, some in the days that are coming,” he said. “Hour by hour we are finding out more information.”

He said the DAO’s Chief of Homicide was on scene Monday morning reviewing evidence. Krasner visited the scene Sunday, which he called “chilling.”

“We want to make sure that those responsible are held accountable,” he said.