Charges against 2 people in Philly mass shooting expected Monday, DA says
UPDATED: Mon., June 6, 2022
PHILADELPHIA — At least two people are expected to be charged for their roles in the mass shooting on South Street Saturday night that left three people dead and 11 others injured, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Monday.
“We are expecting to approve charges later today for at least two people in connection to what we anticipate are non-fatal shootings,” Krasner said during a news conference Monday.
Krasner declined to provide additional details, including who or what they will be charged with. He said at least four guns were involved in the shooting, indicating multiple shooters at the scene.
“We will have a lot more to say later, some of it today, some in the days that are coming,” he said. “Hour by hour we are finding out more information.”
He said the DAO’s Chief of Homicide was on scene Monday morning reviewing evidence. Krasner visited the scene Sunday, which he called “chilling.”
“We want to make sure that those responsible are held accountable,” he said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.