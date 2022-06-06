Cheney High School grad maintained top grades despite packed schedule of sports, clubs and student government

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

After a high school career packed with sports, clubs, student government all while achieving top grades, Jenae Potter is pondering a future as a middle school or high school teacher.

Potter and her family moved to Cheney from Pennsylvania when she was in the fifth grade after her father accepted a job at Eastern Washington University.

“I think what makes Cheney a good place to live is the community aspect and the people here,” she said.

She’s spent her high school years involved in her school and the community. She has been on the swim team and played tennis all four years, though she missed most of the swim season last year after she tore her ACL. She said she’s been playing tennis since she took lessons shortly after arriving in Cheney.

“I just wanted a sports season with low stress and a lot of fun,” she said. “That’s what it’s been for me for the last four years.”

She’s the student body president this year and previously was a class officer.

“I’ve just always enjoyed being involved in school,” Potter said.

Potter has been a member of the National Honor Society and is currently the secretary. She’s also the president of High School Health Helpers, a club that focuses on drug and alcohol prevention and education. The group recently made a public service announcement commercial advocating against smoking marijuana and driving that aired on television over the Memorial Day weekend.

She’s a member of Key Club, which focuses on community service. The club recently picked up trash on Earth Day and Potter said she’s also volunteered at SpokAnimal. It’s the community service that drew Potter to the club. “I’m involved in the school, but it also gets us involved in the community,” she said.

School counselor Tyler Neely said Potter has been involved in all her activities while simultaneously taking challenging classes and earning a 4.0 grade point average.

“More than anything, Jenae has exemplified what great character looks like,” he said. “She’s tough, gritty, and perseveres when challenged. Cheney High School is a better place from having Jenae Potter as a student, serving her peers through kindness, sacrifice and selflessness.”

Potter plans to attend Western Washington University.

“I want to branch out a little bit,” she said. “Everyone I’ve known that has gone to Western or living in Bellingham has loved it.”

The school is also affordable and offers the secondary education degree she is considering, though Potter said she’s keeping her options open.

Said Neely: “She will go on to do great things in the future.”