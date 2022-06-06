The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Day 73° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Grants available for small firms

UPDATED: Mon., June 6, 2022

The Greater Seattle Business Association and Comcast are launching a $200,000 grant funding program to support small businesses in the state.

The Ready For Business Fund will distribute $2,500 cash grants this year to more than 80 small businesses, according to a news release.

Beginning June 13, small business owners may find more information and apply for Ready for Business Fund grants at thegsba.org/ready-for-business.

Emphasis will be placed on small business owners who are people of color, rural, women and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Bitcoin passes 31K on Monday

Bitcoin was continuing to advance and stabilize Monday rising above the $31,000 mark, after languishing over the weekend.

Ether was advancing higher and up 5.6%, as a number of other altcoins went into the green – Solana, Avalanche, Cardano were all up 11% Monday as market sentiment improves.

The crypto market could also get a boost from U.S. consumer-price data later this week.

If inflation is indeed coming down, there’s a good chance the Federal Reserve will ease up on market conditions, explains Greenspan.

Bitcoin has been trading around the $30,000 level for weeks now, defying predictions of a potential further decline but also struggling to gain upward momentum as the broader U.S. market has also taken a beating.

From staff and wire reports

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.