Grants available for small firms

The Greater Seattle Business Association and Comcast are launching a $200,000 grant funding program to support small businesses in the state.

The Ready For Business Fund will distribute $2,500 cash grants this year to more than 80 small businesses, according to a news release.

Beginning June 13, small business owners may find more information and apply for Ready for Business Fund grants at thegsba.org/ready-for-business.

Emphasis will be placed on small business owners who are people of color, rural, women and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Bitcoin passes 31K on Monday

Bitcoin was continuing to advance and stabilize Monday rising above the $31,000 mark, after languishing over the weekend.

Ether was advancing higher and up 5.6%, as a number of other altcoins went into the green – Solana, Avalanche, Cardano were all up 11% Monday as market sentiment improves.

The crypto market could also get a boost from U.S. consumer-price data later this week.

If inflation is indeed coming down, there’s a good chance the Federal Reserve will ease up on market conditions, explains Greenspan.

Bitcoin has been trading around the $30,000 level for weeks now, defying predictions of a potential further decline but also struggling to gain upward momentum as the broader U.S. market has also taken a beating.

