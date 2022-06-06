On the air
Mon., June 6, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root
5 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox TBS
6:30 p.m.: Boston at L.A. Angels OR Colorado at San Francisco MLB
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Minnesota at New York CBS Sports
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle CBS Sports
Hockey, NHL Playoffs
5 p.m.: Eastern Conference Final: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay ESPN
Soccer, Men’s International
12:45 p.m.: UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Hungary FS1
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM
Baseball, MILB
6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.