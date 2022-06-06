The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root

5 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox TBS

6:30 p.m.: Boston at L.A. Angels OR Colorado at San Francisco MLB

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Minnesota at New York CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle CBS Sports

Hockey, NHL Playoffs

5 p.m.: Eastern Conference Final: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay ESPN

Soccer, Men’s International

12:45 p.m.: UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Hungary FS1

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM

Baseball, MILB

6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

Sports Talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

