Natural 20 Brewing Co. opening second location in downtown Spokane

Spokane Valley-based Natural 20 Brewing Co. is opening a second location in a space formerly occupied by Hidden Mother Brewery in Spokane.

Owners Reece and Jackie Carlson recently signed a lease with SVN Cornerstone for a 3,750-square-foot space at 1303 N. Washington St., Suite B.

The expansion was prompted by the growing popularity of the brewery’s Spokane Valley location, at 13216 E. Sprague Ave., which has gained a loyal following of customers for its craft beer and tabletop gaming environment.

“The move to add a downtown location has us incredibly excited to be able to cater to our customers, both new and old, as well as to have the opportunity to share our amazing beer with more people who would have never had the chance to experience our product when we were only in the Valley,” Reece Carlson said.

The brewery hosts trivia nights, some of which are themed, and murder-mystery parties, among other events. Its emphasis is serving English, Irish, Scottish and American-style brews in an inclusive environment.

“We also have a large focus on tabletop gaming and ‘nerd culture,’ and cater to many customers who come into the brewery to discuss and engage in things such as Dungeons and Dragons, Magic the Gathering, sci-fi, Fantasy, anime and more,” Carlson said.

Natural 20 Brewing Co.’s Spokane location will serve food, including flatbreads and sandwiches. The brewery will be preparing its breads and sauces in-house, Carlson said.

The brewery is slated to open by mid-summer, Carlson said.

“This will be an amazing space to cater to all kinds of crowds, host events, and have the opportunity to provide live music,” Carlson said.Amy Edelen can be reached at (509) 459-5581 or at amye@spokesman.com.