Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Carlos E. Rodriguez Macias and Adriana R. Natividad, both of Spokane.

Christopher K. Noll and Jessica F. Stonehouse, both of Spokane.

Ronald D. Dearing and Cassandra A. Mendenhall, both of Deer Park.

Robert W. McLendon and Kieshia A. Jorgens, both of Cheney.

Daniel Peralez and Janessa M. Garza, both of Liberty Lake.

Steven D. Johansen and Jillay E. Apiyo, both of Spokane.

Tyson J. Durbin and Charli B. Johnson, both of Post Falls.

Blake L. Ryan and Hannah K. Roeber, both of Spokane.

Seth C. Dargon and Summer R. Wendt, both of Spokane.

Kevin M. Blatt and Briana E. Kburg, both of Spokane.

Anthony S. Elbert and Molly S. Lukens, both of Spokane.

Brady C. Bollum and Sarah E. Bobbett, both of Spokane.

James J. Hodges and Danette L. Meenach, both of Spokane.

Daniel H. Hall and Rusti J. Hooper, both of Hayden.

Charles L. Salt and Wayne A. Shull, both of Valleyford.

Cody A. Gagner and Tracy R. Perez, both of Deer Park.

David Ortiz and Megan S. Dawson, both of Spokane.

Ryan V. Warmke and Sarah Fuller, both of Cheney.

Shane R. M. Behen and Taysha M. R. Cosper, both of Spokane Valley.

Nathan M. Hofstader, of Spokane, and Morgan M. Bixenstein, of Post Falls.

Kyle M. Riley and Brooklyn E. Barnett, both of Spokane.

Ryan W. Brown and Angelina B. Rowland, both of Spokane Valley.

John M. Conklin and Erin M. Scott, both of Spokane.

Mavrick L. Benoscek and Haley V. Miller, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Stephenson Garnett v. Justin Flaig, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Jon Adams v. Lorraine Kelly, restitution of premises.

Property Management Partners LLC v. Daniel Mokhtari, restitution of premises.

Felicia A. Gainey v. Kristen Parkes, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Potts, Robert C. and Francis, Megan

Gallagher, Matthew and Monica

Juarez, Steven A. and Angelica M.

Strandquist, Julie and Randall

Workman, Ashlynn J. and Jacob C.

Phill, Charles M. and Nadine L.

Rohwer, Frances and Jason

Doran, Rhiannon S. M. and Michael A., Jr.

Cusick, Matthew L. and Brandy M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Gregory R. Finch, 67; $1,725 in restitution, 38 days in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering and two counts of criminal mischief.

Judge Harold D. Clarke, III

Christopher M. Blystone, 54; 480 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after being resentenced for pleading guilty to first-degree aggravated murder.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Justin W. Downard, 36; 30 days in jail, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Martina R. Felch, 27; 21 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Ava E. McCormack, 30; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Jorden R. Meredith, 22; one day in jail, second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Jeffrey B. Mitchell-Rojas, 37; $900 fine, 180 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, physical control.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Tim L. Pope, 54; one day in jail, physical control.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Michael S. Wood, 63; nine days in jail, theft.