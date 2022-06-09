Reader photo: Spring love

Wildlife photographer Angela Marie took this photo of two cedar waxwings courting. “The male and female will hop back and forth taking turns touching bills,” she wrote. “The male will then offer the female a delicacy of a flower petal, insect or piece of fruit. After initially accepting the offering, she will hop a short distance away then quickly close the gap and pass it back to the male. Finally, after this dance is repeated several times, the female will swallow the morsel.” She took this photo near Hauser Lake.

