Shadle Park High School: Despite COVID issues, loss of friend, Eli Boring ‘so positive with his life’

To be resilient is to stand up to any obstacle no matter the difficulty or the challenge, and Shadle Park High School senior Eli Boring certainly fits this definition.

Boring has dealt with more in his 18 years of life than many people deal with their entire lives. From poverty and homelessness to COVID-19 complications and the loss of a close friend, Boring has risen from the ashes on every occasion to continue to persevere and take a lesson from every challenge.

“Eli is so positive with his life,” said Kitty Hennessey, Boring’s guidance counselor. “He is always trying to be a better person and is wise beyond his years.”

This positivity has not always come easily for the teen. Battling poverty and occasional homelessness growing up was overwhelmingly difficult, but even through the darkest of times Boring has found the perseverance and perspective to learn from these moments and triumph above them.

One specific moment that altered Boring’s life was the suicide of his sister Izzy’s boyfriend in March 2021. Cade had become more than just his older sister’s boyfriend, he had become one of Boring’s best friends.

“I loved Cade as a brother and like a friend,” Boring said. “What it gave me as a message is to appreciate your friend’s time, and to love your friend with every single moment you have, because you never know the moment you won’t have them or get to spend time with them.”

This incident further shaped Boring as a person and as a friend. Leaning on his relationships with loved ones and his strong faith in God, Boring was able to rise above it and continue to be a leader at Shadle Park.

Boring has been involved in choir and basketball during his time there, but unfortunately his season was cut short last year due to complications with coronavirus that led to the inflammation of the lining of his heart.

However, none of these disappointments deterred Boring in his pursuit to continue to be a good person and help others.

“Coach put it to me that I could be sort of an intern coach and still be on the bench and be a team captain,” Boring said. “It was a really cool gig, so I took him up on it and it taught me so much about basketball and how to think about the game when you’re off the floor.”

With all these challenges, it would be easy to take the hits and not get up, but he has refused to do that. Beyond his work behind the scenes helping the choir and basketball team, Boring has been a role model to peers and teachers alike on what it means to be a good person and care for others.

“Eli’s personal commitment to persistence and perseverance is one of the highest I’ve seen in my career,” said principal Chris Dunn. “Eli has significantly influenced our culture at Shadle Park.”

After graduation, Boring is hoping to pursue a two-year degree at Spokane Falls Community College with plans to transfer to Boise State University.