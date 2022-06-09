Spokane Valley High School Core and Academy class of 2022
Thu., June 9, 2022
Class of 2022
Expected to graduate are:
Yesenia Page
Shyanne Anderson
Joanna Andrade-Lenz
Aleksandr Balabanov
Jadalee Blount
Dimitry Bondarchuk
Trevan Bray
Zachary Brooks
Kayden Callihan
Declan Clark
Hailey Clother
De Kema Crump
Jordan Cummins
John Davis
Carson Dunbar
Logan Dunbar
Lilly Eddy
Ayden Ellis
Anndee Frederick
Sonyia Freter
Quinton Friesen
Emily Garrett
Mackenzie Garrett
Tayjah Gomes
Makayla Green
Kaedynce Hawvermale
Owen Johnson
Isaiah Kennedy
Sergii Kutsevalov
Blake Larsen
Alisha Lee
Aliona Leshkevich
Spencer List
Annika Lund
Jayden Macomber
Ashlin McCurdy
Addison McGilley
Aris Meyers
Vanya Mitrofanov
Faith Moore
Kristal Morse
Jared Murfin
Anakin Nesbitt
Kiersten Nichols
Gauge Pennington
Steven Peterson-Belcher
Anthony Philips
Alexis Salcido
Kiley Sanchez
Kaedin Sargent
Elijah Schell
Dwight Sijer
Courtney Smith
Alexandria Thurman
Anjelique Tipton
Caitlin Tracy
Alexis Underwood
Kaden Walters
