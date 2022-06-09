The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Day 61° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Spokane Valley High School Core and Academy class of 2022

Class of 2022

Expected to graduate are:

Yesenia Page

Shyanne Anderson

Joanna Andrade-Lenz

Aleksandr Balabanov

Jadalee Blount

Dimitry Bondarchuk

Trevan Bray

Zachary Brooks

Kayden Callihan

Declan Clark

Hailey Clother

De Kema Crump

Jordan Cummins

John Davis

Carson Dunbar

Logan Dunbar

Lilly Eddy

Ayden Ellis

Anndee Frederick

Sonyia Freter

Quinton Friesen

Emily Garrett

Mackenzie Garrett

Tayjah Gomes

Makayla Green

Kaedynce Hawvermale

Owen Johnson

Isaiah Kennedy

Sergii Kutsevalov

Blake Larsen

Alisha Lee

Aliona Leshkevich

Spencer List

Annika Lund

Jayden Macomber

Ashlin McCurdy

Addison McGilley

Aris Meyers

Vanya Mitrofanov

Faith Moore

Kristal Morse

Jared Murfin

Anakin Nesbitt

Kiersten Nichols

Gauge Pennington

Steven Peterson-Belcher

Anthony Philips

Alexis Salcido

Kiley Sanchez

Kaedin Sargent

Elijah Schell

Dwight Sijer

Courtney Smith

Alexandria Thurman

Anjelique Tipton

Caitlin Tracy

Alexis Underwood

Kaden Walters

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.