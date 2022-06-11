Upcycled Life: Succulent frames

Cut a piece of hardwire cloth to fit in the frame and use a staple gun to attach it. (Katie Patterson Larson/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Katie Patterson Larson For The Spokesman-Review

Picture frames are often replaced as styles change. Yet, those styles cycle back in fashion and are found in abundance at thrift stores. Reuse old pictures frames that are missing the glass or that have seen better days by making this vertical succulent planter.

Start with a frame without the glass or backing. Cut hardware cloth wire to fit the inside of a frame and use a staple gun to secure it.

Next you need to give the frame depth to hold the soil. I repurposed a used stretcher frame from Art Salvage that is about the same size as the picture frame. The canvas had already been cut off the frame and I left the painted canvas on the edges.

Then cut a scrap of wood that covers the back and screw all three layers together.

Flip it over and fill the frame with potting soil through the mesh.

Gently add succulents, weaving the roots around the mesh to hold in place. Use a few floral pins if needed. Let sit for a few weeks in a sunny spot to allow the plants to completely root in place.

Now you can hang the frame and water as needed.

Katie Patterson Larson is the director and founder of Art Salvage. Art Salvage keeps usable materials out of the waste stream and makes them accessible and affordable. For more information, visit artsalvagespokane.com.