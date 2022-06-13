Inslee tabs Spokane airport public affairs director to serve on Community Colleges of Spokane board
UPDATED: Mon., June 13, 2022
The Community Colleges of Spokane’s board of trustees has a new member.
Todd Woodard, Spokane International Airport’s director of marketing and public affairs, has been appointed to the board by Gov. Jay Inslee, the colleges announced in a release Monday. His term will extend through September 2025.
Woodard joined the Community Colleges of Spokane Foundation board of directors in 2015 and is that board’s immediate past president. With this appointment, Woodard will no longer serve on the foundation board.
Woodard has served in a leadership role with the Spokane International Airport since 1995. His experience also includes leadership volunteer roles on the boards for Visit Spokane, Leadership Spokane, Spokane Rotary North and the Northwest Chapter of American Association of Airport Executives, according to the colleges.
