On the Air
Mon., June 13, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:05 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees TBS
4:05 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington OR Chi. White Sox at Detroit MLB
7:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers TBS
7:10 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle Root
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Phoenix at Washington ESPN2
6 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota ESPN2
Soccer, men
11:45 a.m.: UEFA Nations League: Germany vs Italy FS1
7 p.m.: CONCACAF Nations League: El Salvador vs USA FS1
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
Minnesota at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
