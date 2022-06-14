Literary Calendar

Family Storytime – 30 minutes of stories, songs, and fingerplays that explore the concepts of literacy and STEAM. Ages 2-5. Multiple dates and locations available. Tuesday-Friday, 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., and 10:30 a.m. Moran Prairie Library, 6004 S. Regal St. (509) 893-8340.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Wartime Correspondent Overview – Spokesman-Review editor, Eli Francovich, will give an overview of his recent wartime correspondent assignment, Tusday, 7 p.m. He will be sharing behind the scenes stories and photographs. Seating will be limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Montvale Event Center, 1017 W. First Ave. $7. (509) 413-2915.

Virtual Reality – Drop in or make an appointment at the Colfax Library to experience Oculus Rift Virtual Reality Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon. All participants must be age 13 and up with a signed waiver to experience a 3D adventure. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. (509) 397-4366.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual storytime for preschoolers held on Zoom. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Wednesday, 10-10:30 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library.

June Pageturners Book Club – Discussing “All the Light we Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr. The story of Marie-Laure, a blind French teenager, and Werner, a German soldier, whose paths collide in occupied France as both try to survive the devastation of World War II. It won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the 2015 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction. Pageturner discussions are open to any adult reader, books are available for check out at the reference desk. The discussion is also available via Zoom. Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Wonder Wednesdays – A virtual storytime featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.