UPDATED: Tue., June 14, 2022
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10:10 a.m.: Chicago White Sox at Detroit MLB
12:45 p.m.: Kansas City at San Francisco (joined in progress) MLB
1:10 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle Root
5:40 p.m.: Cleveland at Colorado MLB
7:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress) MLB
Hockey, Stanley Cup Finals
5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Colorado ABC
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
4:30 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Minnesota at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
