Business Beat

Banking

Arisha Mullen has been promoted to assistant vice president for Mountain West Bank. Mullen has been with the company since 2019 and worked as the manager at the Ramsey branch in Coeur d’Alene.

Will Horlen has been hired as a senior home loan officer for Numerica Credit Union. Horlen has 12 years of experience in the financial industry, previously working as a mortgage loan expeditor at Washington Trust Bank.

Construction

Nick Kovalenko has been hired as a foreman for Meridian Construction and Development.

Justin Leach has been hired as a superintendent for Meridian Construction and Development.

Joel Miacolo has been hired as a superintendent for Meridian Construction and Development.

Matt Wheelwright has been hired as a senior project manager for Meridian Construction and Development.

Adam Jeffers has been promoted as a foreman for Meridian Construction and Development.

Promotion

Sandra Walker has been promoted to the chief operations officer for Fairmount Memorial Association.

Walker began working for Fairmount Memorial Association in 2018 as vice president of strategic business.