The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Day 70° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Local business

Business Beat

UPDATED: Thu., June 16, 2022

By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Banking

Arisha Mullen has been promoted to assistant vice president for Mountain West Bank. Mullen has been with the company since 2019 and worked as the manager at the Ramsey branch in Coeur d’Alene.

Will Horlen has been hired as a senior home loan officer for Numerica Credit Union. Horlen has 12 years of experience in the financial industry, previously working as a mortgage loan expeditor at Washington Trust Bank.

Construction

Nick Kovalenko has been hired as a foreman for Meridian Construction and Development.

Justin Leach has been hired as a superintendent for Meridian Construction and Development.

Joel Miacolo has been hired as a superintendent for Meridian Construction and Development.

Matt Wheelwright has been hired as a senior project manager for Meridian Construction and Development.

Adam Jeffers has been promoted as a foreman for Meridian Construction and Development.

Promotion

Sandra Walker has been promoted to the chief operations officer for Fairmount Memorial Association.

Walker began working for Fairmount Memorial Association in 2018 as vice president of strategic business.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Local business