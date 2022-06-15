Spokane Salad & Delivery opening in former High Tide Lobster Bar space in downtown Spokane

Spokane Salad & Delivery is opening next month in a space formerly occupied by High Tide Lobster Bar in downtown Spokane.

Owners Noah Botnick and Chris Allred recently signed a lease for the 450-square-foot space at 502 W. Riverside Ave., Suite 204.

“We’ve got to do a little bit of painting, and hang up TVs for the menus and a couple of vinyl wall wraps, and we should be up and running,” Botnick said.

Upon opening in mid-July, Spokane Salad & Delivery will offer more than a dozen fresh, grab-and-go salads, some of which are plant-based and gluten-free.

The salads feature produce from Spokane-based Agape Farm & Flowers, Botnick said.

“They are currently growing our vegetables, lettuce and arugula, so we will have locally-grown product in our salads,” he said.

Botnick said he may expand the storefront’s menu to include soups, chili and loaded baked potatoes.

The storefront will have a small seating area with four tables.

Customers will be able to place pre-orders for free, next-day salad delivery at the storefront or can opt for same-day delivery via Uber and DoorDash.

Botnick and Allred saw opportunity in the downtown Spokane spot because of its close proximity to the skywalk system and lack of dining options in the Numerica building.

“The current tenants were wanting an option for food to-go,” Botnick said.

Botnick and Allred currently operate Spokane Salad & Delivery out of a commercial kitchen in a 14,000-square-foot building at 1401 N. Monroe St., which is also home to the entrepreneurs’ other business, ScannedMedia Creative Marketing.

Botnick and Allred will continue to prepare salads from the Monroe Street building’s commercial kitchen, in addition to operating the downtown Spokane storefront.

Eventually, the business partners would like to open additional Spokane Salad & Delivery storefronts throughout the city, Botnick said.

“If the concept works, then this is our model for growth,” he said.