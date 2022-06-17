Hillyard pool opening delayed by boiler issue; other aquatics centers open Monday

The Hillyard neighborhood pool will not open Monday as planned because of a boiler issue, Spokane Parks & Recreation announced Friday.

Repairs are expected to be completed within a week, according to a news release, and a new opening date for the pool will be provided “once it’s known.”

Free opening swimming will be available at 1 p.m. Monday at Comstock, AM Cannon, Liberty, Shadle and Witter aquatic centers. Those with scheduled swimming lessons on Monday at the Hillyard pool will be contacted soon with instructions, according to the release.

Monday marks the first day of the open swimming schedule for Spokane pools. Entry is free, but visitors are required to register for a free online SplashPass for entry into the aquatics centers.

Skies will be partly sunny Monday with forecasted highs in the low 70s across Spokane, according to the National Weather Service.

An aquatics hotline, with updated information about the city’s pools, is available by dialing (509) 625-6960.