Stream On Demand: Crime, love and coming of age stories streaming this week

Top streams for the week

Jeff Bridges takes on his first TV show playing a retired CIA agent living off the grid who is roused back to action in “The Old Man” (TV-MA). When the grizzled old survivor is ambushed in his home, he grabs his dogs and hits the road to find out who is trying to kill him. John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman and Alia Shawkat costarand “Spider-Man: No Way Home” director Jon Watts helms the first two episodes. Based on the novel by Robert Levine. Two episodes available, new episodes on Fridays. (Hulu)

Based on crime novels by Tony Hillerman, “Dark Winds” (not rated) stars Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon as veteran tribal police officer Joe Leaphorn and his new deputy Jim Chee. They must work through their own personal demons to solve seemingly unrelated murders on Navajo reservation lands as an FBI agent (Noah Emmerich) tries to muscle his way into the case. Two episodes available, new episodes on Sundays. (AMC+)

A teenage girl (Lola Tung) is torn between two brothers who essentially grew up with her in “The Summer I Turned Pretty” (2022, TV-14), a coming-of-age drama of first love based on the young adult novel by Jenny Han, who developed her own book for TV. Jackie Chung and Rachel Blanchard costar. (Amazon Prime Video)

“Cha Cha Real Smooth” (2022, R), directed by and starring Cooper Raiff as an aimless college grad who lands a job as a bar mitzvah party ringmaster and falls for a single mother (Dakota Johnson). Won the audience award at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Brad Garrett and Leslie Mann costar. (Apple TV+)

Emma Thompson plays a retired teacher who hires a charismatic young sex worker (Daryl McCormack) in “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” (2022, R), a dramedy about inhibitions, yearning, playing roles and learning to let yourself go. It debuted at Sundance earlier this year. (Hulu)

Based on a true story, the comedy “Jerry & Marge Go Large” (2022, PG-13) stars Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening as a retired couple who make millions when they discover a loophole in the Michigan lottery. Rainn Wilson and Michael McKean costar. (Paramount+)

Title notwithstanding, Renate Reinsve is not “The Worst Person in the World” (Norway, 2021, with subtitles), she’s simply a young woman struggling to find her place in the world. Joachim Trier’s inventive, compassionate dramedy earned Oscar nominations for screenplay and foreign language film and numerous international awards for Reinsve’s breakout performance. (Hulu)

The third and final season of the young adult romantic comedy “Love, Victor” (TV-14) debuts on Hulu as the entire series arrives on Disney+.

“Chameleon Street” (1990), Wendell B. Harris Jr.’s witty dark comedy based on the true story Michigan con artist Douglas Street, won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance then all but disappeared until it was restored in 2021. (Criterion Channel)

“Morbius” (2022, PG-13) stars Jared Leto as a doctor who turned himself into a living vampire after an experimental treatment in this comic book adaptation. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Chris Hemsworth stars as a scientist experimenting on convicted prisoners in “Spiderhead” (2022, R) from “Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski.

A tech support employee is chosen to be a heavenly messenger in “God’s Favorite Idiot” (TV-MA), a comedy created by Ben Falcone, that also stars with Melissa McCarthy and Leslie Bibb.

A man on trial for murder sacks his lawyer and defends himself in the British courtroom drama “You Don’t Know Me” (TV-MA).

Jennifer Lopez looks back on her life and career in the documentary “Halftime” (2022, TV-MA), built around the Super Bowl halftime show she cocreated.

The documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” (2018, PG-13), a touching tribute to the life and legacy of Fred Rogers, a man who for decades devoted himself to helping guide children through the emotional minefields of growing up.

True stories: “Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet” (TV-MA) chronicles the personal devastation wrought by modern misinformation and digital deception and “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America” (2022, PG-13) draws a sobering timeline of anti-Black racism in the United States.

Foodie fun: “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend” (TV-G) revives the cult cooking show with hosts Alton Brown and Kristen Kish.

Kid stuff: The animated “Dead End: Paranormal Park” (TV-Y7) follows best friends who work at a haunted theme park.

Four new stand-up comedy showcases debut:

“Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live” (TV-MA) hosted by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, “Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory” (TV-MA), “Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends” (TV-MA), and “Snoop Dogg’s Fcn Around Comedy Special” (TV-MA).

Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan star in the new remake of the marriage comedy “Father of the Bride” (2022, PG-13) set in a sprawling Cuban-American clan.

Liam Neeson is an Air Marshal on a flight targeted by blackmailing terrorists in “Non-Stop” (2014, PG-13).

The reality series “Family Reboot” (TV-PG) disconnects overworked families from their jobs and devices to reconnect with each other and themselves.

A Mexican-American teenager is transformed into a superhero by a magical luchador mask in “Ultraviolet and Black Scorpion” (TV-G).

The historical costume drama “Delicacies Destiny” (China, TV-PG, with subtitles) follows a young female chef who is hired by the Crown Prince to be the new royal chef and plunged into palace intrigue.

A recently divorced gay man tries to reconnect with the biological daughter he gave up for adoption in the comedy “The Lake” (2022), starring Jordan Gavaris, Madison Shamoun and Julia Stiles.

Before the Amazon series, Chris Pine played “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit” (2014, PG-13) in the movie costarring Kevin Costner and Kenneth Branagh.

The reality show spoof “Players” (not rated) follows the comic complications of a team of gamers beset by infighting and jealousy as they train for the League of Legends Championships.

The third season of the wickedly funny “Evil” (TV-14) sends the three investigators of spiritual phenomenon into even messier cases. New episodes weekly. (Paramount+)

Leonardo DiCaprio plays “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013, R) in Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated drama.

”Rutherford Falls” (TV-14) returns for a second season with Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding as best friends navigating big changes to their lives and their small town. (Peacock)

The documentary “The Torch” (2022, not rated) looks at the legacy of passing the blues down through the generations through the story of Chicago blues legend Buddy Guy. (AMC+)

Paula Malcomson stars in “Redemption” (not rated) as a detective on Liverpool’s Serious Crime Squad who goes to Dublin to solve the murder of her daughter. (BritBox)

The experimental animated fantasy “Mad God” (2022, not rated) marks the feature directorial debut for Oscar-winning stopmotion animator Phil Tippett. (AMC+ and Shudder)

Natasha Lyonne stars in the blood-spattered underground horror film “All About Evil” (2010, not rated). (Shudder)

A young widow takes vengeance in “Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts” (Indonesia, 2017, not rated, with subtitles), a feminist revenge western set on a stark Indonesian island. (Criterion Channel)

Tensions rise as a Korean theater troupe rehearses a classic play in a house in Greece in “Clytaemnestra” (South Korea, 2021, not rated, with subtitles). (MUBI)

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at https://streamondemandathome.com.