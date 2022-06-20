Education Notebook

Dayton Gregory of Moran Prairie Elementary has been named to the 2022 Safety Patrol Hall of Fame.

A panel of judges from AAA Washington, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission selected Dayton for his traffic safety advocacy, leadership skills and efforts to improve their school’s squad.

Debby Smith, Moran Prairie’s safety patrol adviser, described Dayton as a strong role model, leader and mentor. Dayton’s fellow patrollers voted for him to be their school’s nominee for the Hall of Fame.

Kroc Center awards 11 scholarships

The Salvation Army Kroc Center has awarded $11,000 to North Idaho students.

The Dr. Riggs Leadership Scholarship honors Jack T. Riggs for a lifetime of leadership and rewards high school seniors for exhibiting leadership traits and capabilities.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center Advisory Board reviewed nearly 100 applications this spring. The winners are Brenner Drake, North Idaho College, STEM; Mya Gacksetter, Post Falls High School; Miles Butler, Post Falls High School; Myah Rietze, Coeur d’Alene High School; Sophia Allan, Coeur d’Alene High School; Sophia Inge, Coeur d’Alene High School; Sophia Goodson, Coeur d’Alene High School; Taylor Peterson, Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy; Sierra Holt, Lake City High School; Cayden Stone, Lake City High School; Raney Hazan, Forrest M. Bird Charter School.