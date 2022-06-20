Film calendar

‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ – A poor but hopeful boy seeks one of the five coveted golden tickets that will send him on a tour of Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory. Rated G. 100 minutes. Directed by Mel Stuart. Showing Friday,, 12:40 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

‘Hotel Transylvania’ – Dracula, who operates a high end resort away from the human world, goes into overprotective mode when a boy discovers the resort and falls for the count’s teenaged daughter. Rated PG. 91 minutes. Directed by Genndy Tartakovsky. Friday, 9:30 a.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Free. (509) 327-1050.

‘G.I. Joe 35th Anniversary’ – G.I. Joe faces a new enemy as an ancient society of snake people known as Cobra-La try to forcefully take back the earth from those who drove them underground eons ago. G.I. Joe knows if they don’t quickly stop the enemy, it could devolve mankind as they know it. Rated PG. 100 minutes. Directed by Don Jurwich. Multiple times and locations available. Regal Cinemas Northtown Mall, Regal Riverstone Stadium and Regal Cinemas Northtown. Saturday, 1 p.m. Ticket prices vary depending on location. (509) 489-0570.

‘The Cat Returns’ 20th Anniversary – A seventeen year old girl finds herself involuntarily engaged to a cat prince in a magical world where her only hope of freedom lies with a dapper cat statuette come to life. Rated G. 90 minutes. Directed by Hiroyuki Morita. Multiple dates and locations available. Showing at AMC River Park Square, Regal Northtown Mall and Regal Spokane Valley. Sunday, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Monday, 7 p.m. Ticket prices vary depending on location. (509) 926-3700.

‘The Fifth Element’ 25th Anniversary – “The Fifth Element” follows cab driver Korben Dallas as he discovers that the fate of the world is contained within the mysterious Leeloo, who literally drops from the sky and into his life. To save humanity, he must protect her from the evil industrialist Zorg, who is embroiled in an intergalactic war. Rated PG-13. 130 minutes. Directed by Luc Besson. Multiple dates and locations available. Regal Northtown Mall and Regal Riverstone Stadium, Sunday and Wednesday, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Ticket prices vary depending on location. (509) 489-0570.

‘Rowdy’ – “Rowdy” features one of the greatest comebacks of all time in sports. Kyle Busch is the most polarizing driver of the contemporary NASCAR series. Unmatched talent and singular determination to win at everything, Busch confronts his physical limits when he sustains what could be a career ending wreck in 2015 only to find a path to the first of what will undoubtedly be many Cup Series Championships. Rating TBD. 100 minutes. Directed by Chance Wright. Multiple dates and locations available, Regal Northtown Mall and Regal Riverstone Stadium. Wednesday, 7 p.m. $14.70. (509) 489-0570.

‘They Live’ – “They Live” follows an unnamed drifter who discovers through special sunglasses that the ruling class are aliens concealing their appearance and manipulating people to consume, breed, and conform to the status quo via subliminal messages in mass media. Rated R. 94 minutes. Directed by John Carpenter. Sunday, 5 p.m.; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, 9:35 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

‘Trolls World Tour’ – When the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls tries to take over all the Troll kingdoms, Queen Poppy and her friends try different ways to save all the Trolls. Rated PG. 91 minutes. Directed by Walt Dohrn and David P. Smith. Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Free. (509) 327-1050.

‘Hook’ – When Captain James Hook kidnaps his children, an adult Peter Pan must return to Neverland and reclaim his youthful spirit in order to challenge his old enemy. Monday-Thursday, noon. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

‘Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story’ – A film that captures the signature annual music and cultural event that has been called America’s greatest festival in all of its beauty and glory, but also delves deep into the rich culture of The Big Easy. Rated PG-13. 93 minutes. Directed by Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern. Friday-Sunday, 3:15 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday, 7 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

‘Benediction’ – Legendary 20th century war poet, Siegfried Sassoon’s life-long quest for personal salvation through his experiences with family, war, his writing, and destructive relationships goes unresolved, never realizing it can only come from within. Rated PG-13. 135 minutes. Directed by Terence Davies. Monday-Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

‘Stay Prayed Up’ – Lena Mae Perry’s electrifying voice may surprise you, but the power of her gospel will never leave you in this lively celebration of a North Carolina gospel crew, their steadfast faith, and the songs that get them through. Not rated. 70 minutes. Directed by D.L. Anderson and Matthew Durning. Monday-Wednesday, 3:55 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

‘Bitterbrush’ – Set in the remote and rugged mountains of the American West, two young women contemplate the future as they work alone herding cattle. Not rated. 90 minutes. Directed by Emelie Mahdavian. Friday-Sunday, 5 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday, 5:15 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ – Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, a sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American immigrant (Michelle Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes. She gets swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. 140 minutes. Rated R. Friday, 6:45 p.m.; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

‘The Duke’ – Set in 1961, a 60-year-old taxi driver steals Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London. He sends ransom notes saying that he will return the painting if the government invests more in care for the elderly. Directed by Roger Michell. 96 minutes. Rated R. Friday, 3:45 p.m.; Saturday, 6:45 p.m.; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2:15 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

‘Downtown Abbey: A New Era’ – Follow up to the 2019 feature film in which the Crawley family and Downton staff received a royal visit from the King and Queen of Great Britain. Rated PG. 1124 minutes. Directed by Simon Curtis. Showing Friday-Saturday, 5 p.m.; Saturday, 2:30 p.m.; Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ – When the manic Dr. Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails is all that stands in their way. Rated PG. 122 minutes. Directed by Jeff Fowler. Showing Friday, 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, 12:20 p.m. and 9:35 p.m. Sunday, 9:10 p.m.; Monday, 9:35 p.m.; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m.; Wednesday, 9:35 p.m., Thursday, 2:50 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

‘Summer Family Matinee’ – Summer matinee films run at 1 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays, through August 3. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow, Idaho. $3/GA. (208) 882-8537.

‘Movies in the Park’ – The Salvation Army Spokane will host ‘“Movies in the Park” on Fridays. All family-friendly movies will begin at sundown. Snacks and drinks will be sold, proceeds benefiting The Salvation Army’s local youth programs. For more information, call (509) 325-6810. Sally’s Park, 222 E. Indiana Ave. Free.