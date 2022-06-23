The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5 p.m.: NASCAR Truck: Rackley Roofing 200 FS1

Baseball, MLB

6:30 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root

Basketball, WNBA

4:30 p.m.: New York at Atlanta CBS Sports

Football, CFL

5:30 p.m.: Hamilton at Winnipeg ESPN2

Golf

8 a.m.: Women’s PGA Championship Golf

Noon: PGA: Travelers Championship Golf

Hockey, Stanley Cup Final

5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Colorado ABC

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

7:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

12:30 p.m.: Xfinity: Tennessee Lottery 250 USA

Baseball, College World Series Final

4 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss ESPN

Baseball, MLB

4:05 p.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees or Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay MLB

4:20 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta Fox 28

5:05 p.m.: Washington at Texas FS1

7 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root

Basketball, Hoopfest

8 a.m.: Coverage begins SWX

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Phoenix at Dallas NBA

7 p.m.: Washington at Las Vegas NBA

Football, CFL

7 p.m.: Toronto at British Columbia ESPN2

Football, USFL semifinals

Noon: Philadelphia at New Jersey Fox 28

5 p.m.: New Orleans at Birmingham NBC

Golf

4:30 a.m.: DP World: BMW International Open Golf

10 a.m.: Women’s PGA Championship NBC

10 a.m.: PGA: Travelers Championship Golf

Noon: PGA: Travelers Championship CBS

Noon: U.S. Senior Open Golf

MMA

7 p.m.: Lightweights: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot ESPN

Rugby, MLR Championship Series

9 a.m.: Seattle vs. Rugby United NY Fox 28

Soccer, men, MLS

Noon: Seattle Sounders FC vs Sporting KC ABC

2 p.m.: DC United vs Nashville SC ESPN

Soccer, women’s friendly

4:30 p.m.: USA vs Colombia FS1

Track and field

1 p.m.: U.S. Outdoor Championships NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NHRA Drag Racing: Camping World Series Fox 28

2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Ally 400 NBC

Baseball, College World Series Final

Noon: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss ESPN

Baseball, MLB

10:35 a.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees or Boston at Cleveland MLB

1 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root

1:10 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Diego MLB

4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta ESPN

Basketball, Hoopfest

8 a.m.: Coverage begins SWX

5:30 p.m.: Elite Championships SWX

Basketball, WNBA

3 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago NBA

Golf

4:30 a.m.: DP World: BMW International Open Golf

10 a.m.: Women’s PGA Championship NBC

10 a.m.: PGA: Travelers Championship Golf

Noon: PGA: Travelers Championship CBS

Noon: U.S. Senior Open Golf

Hockey, Stanley Cup Final

5 p.m.: Colorado at Tampa Bay, if necessary ABC

Soccer, men, MLS

Noon: Los Angeles FC vs New York RB ABC

3 p.m.: Philadelphia Union vs New York City FS1

Track and field

1 p.m.: U.S. Outdoor Championships NBC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

Noon: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

