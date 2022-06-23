On the Air
Thu., June 23, 2022
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5 p.m.: NASCAR Truck: Rackley Roofing 200 FS1
Baseball, MLB
6:30 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root
Basketball, WNBA
4:30 p.m.: New York at Atlanta CBS Sports
Football, CFL
5:30 p.m.: Hamilton at Winnipeg ESPN2
Golf
8 a.m.: Women’s PGA Championship Golf
Noon: PGA: Travelers Championship Golf
Hockey, Stanley Cup Final
5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Colorado ABC
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
12:30 p.m.: Xfinity: Tennessee Lottery 250 USA
Baseball, College World Series Final
4 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss ESPN
Baseball, MLB
4:05 p.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees or Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay MLB
4:20 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta Fox 28
5:05 p.m.: Washington at Texas FS1
7 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root
Basketball, Hoopfest
8 a.m.: Coverage begins SWX
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Phoenix at Dallas NBA
7 p.m.: Washington at Las Vegas NBA
Football, CFL
7 p.m.: Toronto at British Columbia ESPN2
Football, USFL semifinals
Noon: Philadelphia at New Jersey Fox 28
5 p.m.: New Orleans at Birmingham NBC
Golf
4:30 a.m.: DP World: BMW International Open Golf
10 a.m.: Women’s PGA Championship NBC
10 a.m.: PGA: Travelers Championship Golf
Noon: PGA: Travelers Championship CBS
Noon: U.S. Senior Open Golf
MMA
7 p.m.: Lightweights: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot ESPN
Rugby, MLR Championship Series
9 a.m.: Seattle vs. Rugby United NY Fox 28
Soccer, men, MLS
Noon: Seattle Sounders FC vs Sporting KC ABC
2 p.m.: DC United vs Nashville SC ESPN
Soccer, women’s friendly
4:30 p.m.: USA vs Colombia FS1
Track and field
1 p.m.: U.S. Outdoor Championships NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NHRA Drag Racing: Camping World Series Fox 28
2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Ally 400 NBC
Baseball, College World Series Final
Noon: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss ESPN
Baseball, MLB
10:35 a.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees or Boston at Cleveland MLB
1 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root
1:10 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Diego MLB
4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta ESPN
Basketball, Hoopfest
8 a.m.: Coverage begins SWX
5:30 p.m.: Elite Championships SWX
Basketball, WNBA
3 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago NBA
Golf
4:30 a.m.: DP World: BMW International Open Golf
10 a.m.: Women’s PGA Championship NBC
10 a.m.: PGA: Travelers Championship Golf
Noon: PGA: Travelers Championship CBS
Noon: U.S. Senior Open Golf
Hockey, Stanley Cup Final
5 p.m.: Colorado at Tampa Bay, if necessary ABC
Soccer, men, MLS
Noon: Los Angeles FC vs New York RB ABC
3 p.m.: Philadelphia Union vs New York City FS1
Track and field
1 p.m.: U.S. Outdoor Championships NBC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
Noon: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
