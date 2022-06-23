spt_220624_digest

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Hugh McElhenny was the Apple Cup King.

On Nov. 25, 1950, McElhenny — who died of natural causes at his home in Nevada on June 17, at age 93 — produced the greatest performance in the rivalry’s 113-game history. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound halfback and Los Angeles native amassed 296 rushing yards — still a program record — and five touchdowns on just 20 carries in a 52-21 win, the highlight being a game-ending 84-yard sprint.

McElhenny could have played anywhere — including the pros. After winning state championships in the high hurdles (while setting a national record), low hurdles and long jump at George Washington High School, the San Francisco 49ers offered McElhenny a contract to bypass college football entirely for the NFL. Instead, he spent a year at Compton (California) Junior College, then transferred to the University of Washington.

“It is my opinion that McElhenny right now is good enough to step into the starting backfield at either Notre Dame or Michigan next fall,” broadcaster Tom Harmon told The Times in 1949. “Or he could make any good professional team if he should so elect.”

Instead, McElhenny elected to make a name on Montlake — and he wasted little time. In three seasons in Seattle, from 1949 to 1951, McElhenny was twice named an Associated Press first-team All-American (1950-51). He amassed 1,107 rushing yards as a junior in 1950, the first Husky to eclipse 1,000 yards. McElhenny left Washington with 16 school records, including season and career rushing yards.

Loyd, Storm roll to victory against Mystics

WNBA: Jewell Loyd led Seattle’s balanced scoring attack with 22 points, and the host Storm defeated the Washington Mystics 85-71 at Climate Pledge Arena.

Ezi Magbegor added 20 points for Seattle. Breanna Stewart added 19 points and nine rebounds, and Sue Bird chipped in with 12 points.

DeLucia, Ole Miss blank Arkansas to reach final

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Dylan DeLucia pitched a four-hit shutout, and Ole Miss reached the College World Series championship series with a 2-0 victory over Arkansas at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Rebels (43-23) will play Oklahoma (45-22) in Game 1 of the double-elimination title series on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Chun builds big lead at KPMG Championship

GOLF: In Gee Chun shot 8 under par to seize a five-stroke lead through the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Bethesda, Maryland.

Hye-Jin Choi and Pornanong Phatlum are tied for second at 3 under.

• McIlroy, Poston share lead at Travelers: Rory McIlroy and J.T. Poston each fired an 8-under 62 to share the first-round lead at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Local watch

WNBA

Briann January (LC), Seattle: 2 rebounds, 1 assist in 85-71 home win vs. Washington

Lexie Hull (CV), Indiana: 1 rebound in 94-68 loss at Dallas

From staff and wire reports