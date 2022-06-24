Washington records
Fri., June 24, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Curtis E. Higgins and Kenadee R. Moore, both of Spokane Valley.
Tyler N. G. Miller and Kanani M. Oliveros, both of Aiea, Hawaii.
Logan B. Keifer and Sable N. M. Leyva, both of Anchorage.
Robert A. Enright and Elisha L. Irish, both of Nine Mile Falls.
James C. Madsen and Lena R. Knarr, both of Spokane Valley.
Dominic P. Amara and Michael C. Smith, both of Napa.
Bryan P. Wells and Jenna M. Casey, both of Spokane.
Brandon C. Sims and Shyla L. Guzman, both of Spokane.
Collin D. Nolen and Jessica I. Carter, both of Spokane Valley.
Daniel Nicolae, of Spokane, and Anastasia S. Buraya, of Puyallup, Wash.
Joshua E. R. Foley and Chantel T. K. Smith, both of Spokane.
Taylor E. Jamison and Cassidy K. Weatherbee, both of Spokane.
Brandon R. Gray and Danielle E. Bradford, both of Spokane.
Steven P. Garcell and Alexandria P. Chapman, both of Liberty Lake.
Greggory S. Lawson and Rikkia M. Gilligan, both of Spokane.
Shane L. Elbert and Alexandria J. Russell, both of Billings.
Reed A. O. Tree and McKenna M. Galle, both of Spokane.
Korey J. Hickson and Jenna E. Reid, both of Spokane.
Faheem A. Rahman and Trevor J. Li, both of Spokane Valley.
Kodey L. Hempel and Mckynze A. Glubrecht, both of Spokane.
Lucas C. Menne and Haley M. Hughes, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Red Rock Property Management v. Nicholas Mischke, restitution of premises.
Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. v. Jennifer L. Pond, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Ellen Trimble v. Ramon R. Garza, complaint for partition by sale of property.
Shelley Homestead LLC v. Anthony Martin, restitution of premises.
Black Realty Management v. Stephanie Larson, restitution of premises.
Black Realty Management v. Shandra Silverthorne, restitution of premises.
Ground Hog Heaven LLC v. Michaele Zadekian, restitution of premises.
iRE LLC v. Brandon Stopka, restitution of premises.
US Bank National Association v. Jillian L. Brister, money claimed owed.
US Bank National Association v. Franky Wynn Jr., money claimed owed.
American Family Insurance Co. v. Nicky N. Lometo, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
American Family Insurance Co. v. Jeremy C. Prosser, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Gordon N. Kahanu, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Mark Breithaupt v. Nicole Waterhouse, restitution of premises.
Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. v. Sasha A. Banning, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. v. Ricky Rang, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Fidel Hudson v. Special Mobility Services Inc., seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Progressive Casualty Insurance Co. v. Timothy A. Johnson Jr., seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Danna R. and Jerry W. Christianson v. Team MUV Fitness South LLC, complaint for personal injuries and damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Poblete, Amber and Edward De La C., Jr.
Hendricks, Danica and Lyle D., Jr.
Freeman, Timothy G. and Louelle
Laurent, Douglas J. and Michelle L.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Julie M. McKay
Ladarion M. Roberts, 26; $200 in restitution, 43 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking in stolen property.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Desmond D. Boston, Spokane; debts of $280,686.
Lisa M. Walter, Cheney; debts of $26,411.
Melissa M. Browning, Spokane; debts of $27,261.
Anthony A. Silva, Spokane; debts of $42,680.
Susan E. Kemme, Spokane; debts of $34,848.
Damion Montoya, Spokane; debts of $48,937.
Rune A. Van Wechel, Ford; debts of $14,029.
Robin and Pamela Rommel, Colville; debts of $74,174.
Joshua R. Bennett, Spokane; debts of $45,983.
Marisa D. Gadda, Spokane; debts of $138,921.
Barton J. Freitag, Spokane; debts of $29,885.
Joan M. Sage, Spokane; debts of $37,924.
Jaaz A. LaMoure, Spokane; debts of $102,094.
Wage-earner petitions
Jeffrey A. and Krystal M. Melland, Liberty Lake; debts of $127,225.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Joshua S. Fry, 30; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, disorderly conduct.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Glen W. O’Brien, 45; 60 days in jail amended to 30 days of work crew, second-degree vehicle prowling, malicious mischief and theft.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Kiara M. Sherwood, 21; 14 days in jail, false statement and second-degree trespassing.
Timothy L. Sturkey, 31; one day in jail, no-contact order violation.
Ryan M. Vane, 44; one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring.
Jordan M. Walther, 27; nine days in jail, false statement.
