Vulnerable man missing in Pend Oreille County

From staff reports

A 72-year-old man who’s considered vulnerable because of several medical conditions has been missing since leaving his Cusick home on an ATV Thursday evening, deputies said.

The Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office said Donald A. Waller left his home near milepost 406 of Highway 20 around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. He suffers from dementia and other medical conditions that put him at risk, family told the sheriff’s office.

Waller was riding an olive drab 2010 Polaris Sportsman ATV with a Washington plate of X012868, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. He was wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeved plaid button-down shirt, a black down vest, light brown leather shoes and a tan cowboy hat, deputies said.

Anyone with possible information on Waller’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 1-800-669-3407.