65-year-old woman killed in University Place Saturday by suspected drunken driver

Sean Robinson (Tacoma) News Tribune

UNVERISTY PLACE, Wash. - A 65-year-old woman was killed Saturday in University Place, Washington, following a reported drunken-driving collision, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The dispatch call came in Saturday at 5:51 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical technicians from West Pierce Fire and Rescue headed to the intersection of 35th Street West and Grandview Drive West, a few blocks from Curtis High School.

Witnesses reportedly told deputies that the driver of an SUV hit another vehicle that had slowed for a turn. The driver of the SUV, reportedly moving at high speed, kept going, turned a corner, and hit a small sedan stopped at a nearby stop sign, a statement from the sheriff’s department said. The woman in the sedan died at the scene.

The SUV driver, a 21-year-old man, appeared to be impaired by alcohol. He was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide.