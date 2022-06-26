Body of missing 4-year old girl recovered from Silver Lake in Everett
UPDATED: Sun., June 26, 2022
EVERETT, Wash. - The body of a missing 4-year old girl was found in Silver Lake in Everett, Washington, early Sunday morning, the police department said.
Everett police first posted about the missing child, last seen at Silver Lake Park on Saturday evening around 7:15 p.m. Police do not suspect foul play at this stage, said Karen White, a department spokesperson.
Several individuals were assisting with the search Saturday night and into Sunday morning when she was located in the lake. The Everett Fire Department recovered her body.
The investigation is ongoing. Everett police is not releasing the child’s name.
Seattle Times reporter Daniel Gilbert contributed to this article.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.