Body of missing 4-year old girl recovered from Silver Lake in Everett

Lauren Rosenblatt Seattle Times

EVERETT, Wash. - The body of a missing 4-year old girl was found in Silver Lake in Everett, Washington, early Sunday morning, the police department said.

Everett police first posted about the missing child, last seen at Silver Lake Park on Saturday evening around 7:15 p.m. Police do not suspect foul play at this stage, said Karen White, a department spokesperson.

Several individuals were assisting with the search Saturday night and into Sunday morning when she was located in the lake. The Everett Fire Department recovered her body.

The investigation is ongoing. Everett police is not releasing the child’s name.

Seattle Times reporter Daniel Gilbert contributed to this article.