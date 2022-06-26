Literary Calendar

Read Beyond the Beaten Path – Summerlong reading challenge for readers of all ages. Track reading minutes and complete challenge activities to earn badges using the Beanstack website or app. To sign up or learn more about the summer reading challenge on Beanstack, visit scld.org/beanstack-summer-2022. Virtual event. Presented by Spokane Public Library. (509) 444-5300.

Movie at the Library and Adult Summer Reading Trivia Night – Ocean-themed film at the Garfield Library on Monday, noon. A snack will be provided. After the movie, adults can go back to the library for trivia night. Test your knowledge on all things ocean-related at 5:30 p.m. For additional information, contact Sarah Anderson at (509) 635-1490 or garfield@whitcolib.org. Garfield Library, 109 N. Third St., Garfield, Washington. (509) 635-1490.

Scribbler’s Society Virtual Writing Club – Writers of all ages meet via Zoom to write, edit drafts and take part in critique sessions. Email Lindsay Moore at lmoore@cdalibrary.org to register. Monday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend some focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

“The Angel of Rome: And Other Stories” – Launch of “The Angel of Rome: And Other Stories” by bestselling Spokane author Jess Walter, presented by NW Passages Book Club and The Spokesman-Review. First day his book is available is at this event. Tuesday, 7 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $7/general admission; $50 VIP. (509) 227-7638.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual story time for preschoolers held on Zoom. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Wednesday, 10-10:30 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Wonder Wednesdays – A virtual story time featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Argonne Library Book Club – This book club is led by volunteers and meets monthly. New members are welcome to join at any time. Please call the library at (509) 893-8260 for this month’s title selection. Wednesday, 2-4 p.m. Argonne Library, 4322 N. Argonne Road. (509) 893-8260.

“Wicked Beauty” by Katee Robert – Author Katee Robert celebrates the third installment of her hit Dark Olympus series. She will be discussing “Wicked Beauty” with Nisha Sharma, author of “Dating Dr. Dil.” Wednesday, 7 p.m. Virtual event via Zoom. Use this link to register for this free event: bit.ly/3y6SV82.

Meet the Author – Conversation with Joshua Henkin, author of several award-winning books whose latest novel, “Morningside Heights,” was recently released in trade paper. Thursday, 2-3:30 p.m. This event will be held via Zoom. Request to have the link sent to you by contacting Linda at auntiesbooks@gmail.com.

3 Minute Mic – Open mic night, readers may share up to three minutes of poetry. Admission is free, open to all ages. For additional information, contact Auntie’s at (509) 838-0206 or at auntiesbooks.com. Friday, 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.

Spokane Authors & Self Publishers – Spokane Authors & Self Publishers meeting. Meeting begins at 2 p.m. Our speaker will be Elinor Young, world-traveling missionary, writer and fellow SASP member. Saturday, 2 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. (509) 444-5390.