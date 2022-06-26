Regional trail work continues despite wet spring, COVID-19 participation dip

Visit Mount Spokane, a hometown gem

Trailhead directions: Mount Spokane is accessible from State Highway 206, which becomes Mount Spokane Park Drive at the park entrance and office. Set your vehicle trip odometer at the office to navigate to the following primary summer trailheads:

At 0.2 mile, the park’s first parking spot accesses Trail 110, the main trail linking to upper-mountain destinations.

At 1.7 miles, the hairpin-turn parking lot accesses the Lower Mount Kit Carson Loop Road, Burping Brook picnic area and Trails 100, 110, 140 and others.

At 3 miles, the lower Selkirk Lodge parking lot (huge) us at the junction with the Summit Road and a trailhead for Trails 100 and 130 and near the Nordic ski trail system and the route to Quartz Mountain Lookout.

At 1 mile up Summit Road, Bald Knob Picnic Area is the trailhead for an easy section of Trail 130 to the CCC Cabin Heritage Site.

At 1.6 miles up Summit Road is a small parking area at the Cook’s Cabin sit (only the woodshed still stands) with the shortest route to the CCC Cabin and a shortcut to Trail 140.

At 3 miles the Summit Road ends at the top of the mountain, the top of chairlifts and Trail 140. Bear right for the short walk to the Vista House or make the hairpin left turn to the Mount Spokane summit.

Park hours: 6:30 a.m. to dusk.

Logistics: A Washington Discover Pass is required in vehicles parking in Mount Spokane State Park during the spring, summer and fall months. Passes can be purchased online at discoverpass.wa.gov/ or at the park entrance.

Contact: Mount Spokane State Park, (509) 238-4258

Maps and resources: Friends of Mount Spokane State Park, mountspokane.org

Want to volunteer?

To volunteer or otherwise contribute to our regional trail system check out the following organizations.